Brett Lee Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|8th Nov, 1976
|Age
|47 years, 9 months, 3 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|76
|221
|25
|120
|262
|116
|Innings
|90
|110
|12
|56
|134
|139
|Not Out
|18
|44
|6
|26
|54
|25
|Runs
|1451
|1176
|101
|416
|1365
|2120
|High Score
|64
|59
|43
|48
|59
|97
|Average
|20.15
|17.81
|16.83
|13.86
|17.06
|18.59
|Strike Rate
|52.97
|83.58
|142.25
|131.23
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|5
|3
|0
|0
|3
|8
|6S
|18
|35
|4
|22
|0
|0
|4S
|182
|69
|9
|30
|0
|0
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|76
|221
|25
|120
|262
|116
|Innings
|150
|217
|25
|120
|0
|0
|overs
|2755.1
|1864.1
|90.5
|451
|2245.5
|4032.1
|Runs
|9554
|8877
|714
|3258
|10534
|13746
|wickets
|310
|380
|28
|109
|438
|487
|bestinning
|5/30
|5/22
|3/23
|4/28
|5/22
|7/114
|bestmatch
|9/171
|5/22
|3/23
|4/28
|5/22
|Average
|30.81
|23.36
|25.50
|29.88
|24.05
|28.22
|econ
|3.46
|4.76
|7.86
|7.22
|4.69
|3.40
|Strike Rate
|53.3
|29.4
|19.4
|24.8
|30.7
|49.6
|4W
|17
|14
|0
|1
|15
|0
|5W
|10
|9
|0
|0
|10
|20
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Brett Lee shares thoughts on Mumbai's captaincy: "Rohit, Hardik, or someone else?"
There have been some concernssurrounding Mumbai Indians' performance this season, with many pointing fingersat new captain Hardik Pandya. There are also rumors circulating about th
Josh Brown set to leave Brisbane Heat for Melbourne Renegades
Brisbane Heat's cult hero and power hitter batter Josh Brown has left Brisbane for Melbourne Renegades in a two year deal. Josh BrownJosh Brown was one of the main factors behind B
Lee - Bhogle want Dhoni to bat up the order
Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs on Sunday (31st March). Fifties from David Warner and Rishabh Pant and a brilliant spell from Mukesh have taken DC overcome CSK.
