
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Players
  • Brett Lee Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Brett Lee Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Brett Lee
NationalityAustralia
RoleBowlers
Born8th Nov, 1976
Age47 years, 9 months, 3 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches7622125120262116
Innings901101256134139
Not Out18446265425
Runs1451117610141613652120
High Score645943485997
Average20.1517.8116.8313.8617.0618.59
Strike Rate52.9783.58142.25131.23
100S000000
50S530038
6S183542200
4S1826993000
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 7622125120262116
Innings 1502172512000
overs 2755.11864.190.54512245.54032.1
Runs 9554887771432581053413746
wickets 31038028109438487
bestinning 5/305/223/234/285/227/114
bestmatch 9/1715/223/234/285/22
Average 30.8123.3625.5029.8824.0528.22
econ 3.464.767.867.224.693.40
Strike Rate 53.329.419.424.830.749.6
4W 171401150
5W 109001020
10w 000002
News related "Brett Lee"
thumb

Brett Lee shares thoughts on Mumbai's captaincy: "Rohit, Hardik, or someone else?"

There have been some concernssurrounding Mumbai Indians' performance this season, with many pointing fingersat new captain Hardik Pandya. There are also rumors circulating about th

thumb

Josh Brown set to leave Brisbane Heat for Melbourne Renegades

Brisbane Heat's cult hero and power hitter batter Josh Brown has left Brisbane for Melbourne Renegades in a two year deal. Josh BrownJosh Brown was one of the main factors behind B

thumb

Lee - Bhogle want Dhoni to bat up the order

Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs on Sunday (31st March). Fifties from David Warner and Rishabh Pant and a brilliant spell from Mukesh have taken DC overcome CSK.

thumb

Bangladesh beat India in the Inaugural SCG Multicultural Cup 2023

The Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) witnesseda dazzling showcase of multicultural cricket talent at the SCG MulticulturalCup 2023. Eight community teams, representing diverse cultures,

thumb

Glenn Maxwell gets injured, and ruled out of match against Perth Scorchers

Melbourne Stars captain Glenn Maxwell injured his forearm muscle while batting against the Brisbane Heat on Thursday and is expected to miss the upcoming game against the Perth Sco

thumb

Matt Short appointed as Adelaide Strikers new captain

The Adelaide Strikers have named 2022 Big Bash League player Matthew Short as their captain for the upcoming season. The all-rounder replaces another swashbuckling batsman, Travis

thumb

BBL 2023-24: Schedule, Squad, Fixtures All you need to know

The cricket world is abuzz with excitement as the 13th edition of the Big Bash League (BBL) begins on December 7, offering fans a condensed yet thrilling display of T20 cricket.The

thumb

Izharulhaq Naveed joins Sydney Sixers as Rehan Ahmed withdraws in BBL 13

The Sydney Sixers have recalled Afghanistan legspinner Izharulhaq Naveed for this season's BBL after England's Rehan Ahmed withdrew from the tournament after being selected for the

thumb

Imad Wasim to play for Melbourne Stars in BBL 13

The Melbourne Stars have secured the services of recently retired Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim, who will wear the Stars jersey for the remaining matches of the tournament after

thumb

Steve Smith will return to Sydney Sixers for the BBL 13

Steven Smith will make a short-term return to the Sydney Sixers for this year's 2023-24 BBL after being available for their opening game against the Melbourne Renegades on December

thumb

BBL 13: Khawaja and Labuschagne available for Brisbane Heat’s season opener

A decimated Brisbane Heat were able to secure the Australian test duo Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne for the BBL season opener against the Melbourne Stars on December 7th.ODI

thumb

Ian Bell joins Renegades as assistant coach for BBL 13

Former England batsman Ian Bell has joined the Melbourne Renegades as assistant coach for the upcoming BBL season under head coach David Saker.The Melbourne Renegades have finalize

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.