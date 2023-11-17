
  Saqlain Mushtaq Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Saqlain Mushtaq Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Saqlain Mushtaq
NationalityPakistan
RoleBowlers
Born29th Dec, 1976
Age47 years, 7 months, 13 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewTESTODIT20List A1st Class
Matches491699323194
Innings78984182263
Not Out143806759
Runs9277112413393405
High Score101371438101
Average14.4811.856.0011.6416.69
Strike Rate25.7249.58100.00
100S10001
50S200014
6S74000
4S8245200
OverviewTESTODIT20List A1st Class
Matches 491699323194
Innings 86165900
overs 23451461.43526777439
Runs 620662752651126119630
wickets 20828814478833
bestinning 8/1645/203/245/208/65
bestmatch 10/1555/203/245/20
Average 29.8321.7818.9223.5523.56
econ 2.644.297.574.202.63
Strike Rate 67.6030.4015.0033.6053.5
4W 12110160
5W 1360760
10w 300015
News related "Saqlain Mushtaq"
thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Multan Sultans name Saqlain Mushtaq as spin bowling coach and mentor

Saqlain Mushtaq has been appointed as the spin bowling coach and mentor of Pakistan Super League (PSL) team Multan Sultans, the franchise announced on Saturday.Former Pakistan spin

thumb

Ian Bell, Saqlain Mushtaq in New Zealand coaching panel for Bangladesh tour

New Zealand is going to have severalcoaching staff in the upcoming overseas tour. The New Zealand Cricket Board'smove is mainly to bring new ideas into the team.The journey of the

thumb

Gary Stead to stay as New Zealand head coach for two more years

On Tuesday (July 11), the NewZealand cricket board announced that Gary Stead will remain the national team'shead coach until the middle of 2025.In November of this year, afterthe O

thumb

Saqlain Mushtaq joins New Zealand team as consultant for Pakistan tour

Former Pakistan head coachSaqlain Mushtaq has been appointed as a consultant for the New Zealand teamahead of the Pakistan tour. New Zealand will play five T20Is and ODIs in thisto

thumb

Shadab Khan ties knot with Saqlain Mushtaq's daughter

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan tiesthe knot with the daughter of former Pakistan cricketer and current head coachSaqlain Mushtaq. He also asked for prayers from everyone.India op

thumb

PAK vs ENG: Saqlain Mushtaq discussion on Rawalpindi pitch condition

Pakistan vs. England, Test 1: Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq praised the England batters for their aggressive approach on Day 1, but the former off-spinner said the Rawalpindi

thumb

Akhtar fears Pakistan's early elimination in T20 World Cup

Pakistan have lost the recently-concludedseven-match T20I series against England at home. Pakistan's middle-order is oneof the reasons behind the series defeat. That is why former

thumb

Forget 360, can they even play 180 degree? - Wasim Akram questions Pakistan's batting

Former Pakistan captain andlegendary cricketer Wasim Akram has questioned the skill of Pakistan's batters.The former left-arm pacer doubts whether they can play shots all over the

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

Pakistan might get knocked out in the first round: Shoaib Akhtar

Pakistan became the runner-up inthe recently concluded Asia Cup. While the team have been praised for its goodperformance throughout the tournament, the cricketers are also critici

thumb

Saqlain Mushtaq optimistic to complete hat-trick of Asia Cup wins

Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq is optimistic about continuing their Asia Cup triumph as the men in green prepare for Afghanistan.Pakistan's Super 4 campaign at the ACC T20 Asi

