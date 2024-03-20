
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Players
  • Glenn McGrath Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Glenn McGrath Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Glenn McGrath
NationalityAustralia
RoleBowlers
Born9th Feb, 1970
Age54 years, 6 months, 2 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches124250219305189
Innings138681580193
Not Out5138024367
Runs64111559124977
High Score6111551161
Average7.363.835.003.003.357.75
Strike Rate40.8248.7241.6650.0045.92
100S000000
50S100002
6S100000
4S5170100
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 124250219305189
Innings 24324821900
overs 4874.42161.48722634.46959.5
Runs 121868391794921000417414
wickets 563381520463835
bestinning 8/247/153/314/297/158/24
bestmatch 10/277/153/314/297/15
Average 21.6422.0215.8024.6021.6020.85
econ 2.493.889.876.833.792.50
Strike Rate 51.934.09.621.634.150.0
4W 28901150
5W 29700742
10w 300007
News related "Glenn McGrath"
thumb

"Someone like Bumrah needs an off-season" - Glenn McGrath warns Jasprit Bumrah

Australian legendary fast bowler Glenn McGrath has warned Indian pace ace Jasprit Bumrah of his injury risk. Bumrah missed last season’s IPL due to injury. But he's now fit to give

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

I won't be making the next World Cup: Starc

Mitchell Starc, Australia'ssecond-most successful bowler in the ODI World Cup, has confirmed that theongoing World Cup will be the last World Cup of his career. He may play cricket

thumb

Mitchell Starc becomes quickest bowler to take 50 wickets in ODI World Cup

Australia’s star pacer MitchellStarc becomes the fifth bowler in the history of the ICC World Cup to take 50wickets. He was the second Australian and the fifth bowler overall toacc

thumb

Glenn McGrath names his top four teams for World Cup 2023

Former Australian pacemaker Glenn McGrath reckons Pakistan will also qualify for the semi-finals of this year's World Cup, to be held in India in October and November.Former Austra

thumb

Australia relies too much on Smith, Labuschagne, says Glenn McGrath

Former Australian grandmaster Glenn McGrath reckons over-reliance on Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne contributed to their struggles in the ongoing Frontier Gavaskar Test series

thumb

McGrath backs Warner for Australia captaincy, says he's paid a heavier price

David Warner was involved in the ball-tamperingscandal in the Cape Town Test in 2018. He was the vice-captain of the team atthat time. They were handed a one-year ban. After the ba

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

I'm curious to see how Virat Kohli will come back after the break, says Glenn McGrath

Glenn McGrath is excited to see Virat Kohli return to the international stage after a much-needed break, as he believes it will bring "a world of good" to the Indian essential. Koh

thumb

The Glenn McGrath Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Glenn McGrath was born Glenn Donald McGrath on February 9, 1970 in Dubbo, New South Wales, Australia. He is a former Australian international cricketer and commentator for Channel

thumb

Shaun Tait picks his all-time ODI XI; excludes Vivian Richards

Shaun Tait has been one of the important pacers of the Australian cricket team across formats. He was one of the fastest pacers during his playing days. In fact, he was one of hist

thumb

Afridi picks his favorite batsmen from past and present

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has named cricketers that he loved watching play in his era and also the cricketers from current generation who fascinate him much.In a re

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.