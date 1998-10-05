
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Dhananjaya Lakshan

Dhananjaya Lakshan
NationalitySri Lanka
RoleBatsman
Born5th Oct, 1998
Age25 years, 10 months, 6 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
OverviewODIT20List A1st Class
Matches3594535
Innings2504257
Not Out0654
Runs464911201628
High Score263106154
Average2.0014.7530.2730.71
Strike Rate30.76119.0897.9867.97
100S0013
50S0398
6S0242629
4S049118158
OverviewODIT20List A1st Class
Matches 3594535
Innings 3413646
overs 11105.5165.2356.1
Runs 769449961257
wickets 1423145
bestinning 1/434/303/374/40
bestmatch 1/434/303/378/84
Average 76.0022.4732.1227.93
econ 6.908.916.023.52
Strike Rate 66.015.132.047.4
4W 0102
5W 0000
10w 0000
News related "Dhananjaya Lakshan"
thumb

Niroshan and Dhananjaya added to depleted Sri Lankan squad

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board has sent two additional players to India for the T-20Is and the Test matches to follow thereafter, it is learnt.According to the highlyplaced sources

thumb

Sri Lankan team travel to Cardiff

The Sri Lankan team on Sunday travelled to Cardiff, three days ahead at the venue for the first (night) match (T20I) on England tour.The team, after spending about 12 days in Manch

thumb

Moody 'actively involved in coaching' in Sri Lankan team in England

Tom Moody, who has been sent with the touring squad to England by the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is guiding the young players well, according to the sources."He is actively involved i

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.