  Rassie van der Dussen Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More

Rassie van der Dussen Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More

Rassie van der Dussen
NationalitySouth Africa
RoleBatsman
Born7th Feb, 1989
Age35 years, 6 months, 4 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches184943168141138
Innings323939159132234
Not Out2108282226
Runs90517571071468053768546
High Score9813494112134175
Average30.1660.5834.5435.7248.8741.08
Strike Rate40.7489.68129.19129.0379.4747.16
100S04031217
50S6117303247
6S430482008045
4S101129683354381066
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 184943168141138
Innings 0106518
overs 01092365.1
Runs 0305585257
wickets 010355
bestinning 1/32/152/252/39
bestmatch 1/32/152/252/39
Average 3.0018.3317.0051.40
econ 3.006.113.693.94
Strike Rate 6.018.027.678.2
4W 000000
5W 000000
10w 000000
News related "Rassie van der Dussen"
thumb

New Zealand, South Africa unveil jerseys for T20 World Cup 2024

In anticipation of this year'sICC T20 World Cup, which will take place in the United States and the WestIndies beginning on June 1, New Zealand and South Africa have revealed their

thumb

Ireland to host South Africa in Abu Dhabi in September

Ireland will play ODI and T20Iseries against South Africa in United Arab Emirates in September. The twoseries were scheduled to be hosted in Ireland, but owing to economic andinfra

thumb

Tony De Zorzi and Nandre Burger get maiden central contract as CSA announces central contract list for 2024-2025 season

Young pace bowling sensation Nandre Burger and batting prodigy Tony De Zorzi have earned their first national contracts as Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced their contract list

thumb

T20I status not granted to South Africa and Zimbabwe matches at Africa Games

Some confusion has resulted fromthe international status of matches played at the recently concluded AfricanGames. Certain encounters in this T20-format tournament were grantedinte

thumb

Kane Williamson picks AB De Villiers as the greatest T20 player, But is he?

Recently,New Zealandcricket playerKane Williamson picked South Africancricketer AB De Villiers as the greatest T20 player of all time. But as a cricket enthusiast, it is hard to de

thumb

Neesham joins Rangpur Riders, van der Dussen misses out due to injury

Almost half of the games in the BangladeshPremier League (BPL) have ended. The rest of the half will also see importantmatches. For that purpose, the BPL franchises are bringing st

thumb

Fabian Allen robbed at gunpoint in South Africa

The 20-over franchise crickettournament SA20 is underway in South Africa. Caribbean all-rounder Fabian Allenwent to South Africa to play for Paarl Royals in this tournament. He was

thumb

Williamson, Ravindra's century give New Zealand edge on first day

New Zealand batted first in thefirst match of the two-match Test series. At the end of the first day, theKiwis collected 258 runs. Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra hit centuries

thumb

Edward Moore replaces Tony de Zorzi in South Africa squad for New Zealand tour

South Africa will visit NewZealand next month. The Proteas had earlier announced their squad for the Testseries against New Zealand. However, South Africa is sending an inexperienc

thumb

The secret always lies in the national players being available: du Plessis supports SA20

Veteran cricketer Faf du Plessis,who will manage Joburg Super Kings for the second season of the SA20, feelsthat the success of a Twenty20 league is dependent on a significant numb

thumb

Heinrich Klaasen retires from Test format

Heinrich Klaasen is one of SouthAfrica's most destructive batters. He has represented the Proteas in all threeformats. But Klaasen has suddenly announced his retirement from Test c

thumb

AB de Villiers blames T20 cricket for only two-match South Africa-India Test series

The two-match Test series betweenIndia and South Africa ended a few days ago. The fight between the two teamshas been quite good. The series ended in a 1-1 draw.However, former Sou

