  • Mohammad Abbas Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Mohammad Abbas Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Mohammad Abbas
NationalityPakistan
RoleBowlers
Born10th Mar, 1990
Age34 years, 5 months, 1 day
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
OverviewTESTODIT20List A1st Class
Matches2533255161
Innings3601031223
Not Out16071390
Runs110032137826
High Score290151540
Average5.5010.667.616.21
Strike Rate17.02152.3853.1027.21
100S00000
50S00000
6S20204
4S12031297
OverviewTESTODIT20List A1st Class
Matches 2533255161
Innings 4433155280
overs 855.427113448.55109.3
Runs 2072153971219113377
wickets 9012675648
bestinning 5/331/443/224/318/46
bestmatch 10/951/443/224/3114/93
Average 23.02153.0037.3429.2120.64
econ 2.425.668.594.882.61
Strike Rate 57.0162.026.035.947.3
4W 600427
5W 400043
10w 100011
News related "Mohammad Abbas"
thumb

The Mohammad Abbas Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Mohammad Abbas (born March 10, 1990) is a Pakistani international cricketer who plays for the Pakistan national cricket team and domestically for Khan Research Laboratories. In Jan

thumb

Hampshire bring back Pakistani Mohammad Abbas for County Championship stint

Mohammad Abbas, Pakistan pacer, has agreed to return to Hampshire as a foreign player at the 2022 County Championship.The 31-year-old was a significant element of Hampshire's bowli

thumb

Pakistan strike back after 217 all-out

Bowlers rule the first day of the first West Indies-Pakistan Test as the teams begin their second cycle of World Test Championship at Sabina Park, Kingston.West Indies are trailing

thumb

Uncapped Azam Khan named in Pakistan squad

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced squads for all three formats ahead of Pakistan's tours of England and West Indies.Wicket-keeper batter Azam Khan, son of ex-cricketer Moi

thumb

New Zealand take a massive lead after Williamson's double ton

New Zealand are in a seldom position in the second Test against Pakistan, as they are leading by 354 runs still and Pakistan lost their first wicket in the second innings.[caption

thumb

Williamson's ton ensures another dominating day for Kiwis

New Zealand are right on top at the end of day two in the ongoing second Test against Pakistan in Christchurch. New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson scored yet another century in th

thumb

5 bowlers who can upset Steve Smith in Tests

A transformation in cricketer's career is obvious when he puts substantial efforts day in day out only to reap rewards. Steve Smith introduced himself as a leg spinner against Paki

thumb

Babar achieves career-best position in ICC Test rankings

Pakistan captain Babar Azam rose to fifth position in the Test batsman rankings in February this year. That was his career best ranking in Tests. But he could not stay there for lo

thumb

Masood, Woakes, Buttler improve in Test rankings, Abbas enters in top ten

Shan Masood was the key to bringing challenging total to Pakistan in the first innings of the first Test against England. However, Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler had the last laugh w

thumb

Twitter reacts to Abbas's goosebump-inducing delivery ripping apart Stokes' Stumps

During the first test match of the series between England and Pakistan, Mohammad Abbas bowled a peach of a delivery that goes through Ben Stokes and topples the top of the off stum

thumb

Shanto, Mominul revive after early burst

The first session of Rawalpindi Test ends in a balanced situation after Pakistani fast bowlers troubled Bangladesh in the first hour.Bangladesh are playing a Test in Pakistan after

thumb

Pakistan set to recall Abbas for second Test

Pakistan are set to recall their fast bowler Mohammad Abbas for the pink-ball Test against Australia at Adelaide Oval.After being ignored for the first Test, fast bowler Mohammad A

