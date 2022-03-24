Mohammad Abbas Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|10th Mar, 1990
|Age
|34 years, 5 months, 1 day
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|25
|3
|32
|55
|161
|Innings
|36
|0
|10
|31
|223
|Not Out
|16
|0
|7
|13
|90
|Runs
|110
|0
|32
|137
|826
|High Score
|29
|0
|15
|15
|40
|Average
|5.50
|10.66
|7.61
|6.21
|Strike Rate
|17.02
|152.38
|53.10
|27.21
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|2
|0
|2
|0
|4
|4S
|12
|0
|3
|12
|97
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|25
|3
|32
|55
|161
|Innings
|44
|3
|31
|55
|280
|overs
|855.4
|27
|113
|448.5
|5109.3
|Runs
|2072
|153
|971
|2191
|13377
|wickets
|90
|1
|26
|75
|648
|bestinning
|5/33
|1/44
|3/22
|4/31
|8/46
|bestmatch
|10/95
|1/44
|3/22
|4/31
|14/93
|Average
|23.02
|153.00
|37.34
|29.21
|20.64
|econ
|2.42
|5.66
|8.59
|4.88
|2.61
|Strike Rate
|57.0
|162.0
|26.0
|35.9
|47.3
|4W
|6
|0
|0
|4
|27
|5W
|4
|0
|0
|0
|43
|10w
|1
|0
|0
|0
|11
News related "Mohammad Abbas"
The Mohammad Abbas Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Mohammad Abbas (born March 10, 1990) is a Pakistani international cricketer who plays for the Pakistan national cricket team and domestically for Khan Research Laboratories. In Jan
Hampshire bring back Pakistani Mohammad Abbas for County Championship stint
Mohammad Abbas, Pakistan pacer, has agreed to return to Hampshire as a foreign player at the 2022 County Championship.The 31-year-old was a significant element of Hampshire's bowli
Pakistan strike back after 217 all-out
Bowlers rule the first day of the first West Indies-Pakistan Test as the teams begin their second cycle of World Test Championship at Sabina Park, Kingston.West Indies are trailing
Uncapped Azam Khan named in Pakistan squad
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced squads for all three formats ahead of Pakistan's tours of England and West Indies.Wicket-keeper batter Azam Khan, son of ex-cricketer Moi
New Zealand take a massive lead after Williamson's double ton
New Zealand are in a seldom position in the second Test against Pakistan, as they are leading by 354 runs still and Pakistan lost their first wicket in the second innings.[caption
Williamson's ton ensures another dominating day for Kiwis
New Zealand are right on top at the end of day two in the ongoing second Test against Pakistan in Christchurch. New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson scored yet another century in th
5 bowlers who can upset Steve Smith in Tests
A transformation in cricketer's career is obvious when he puts substantial efforts day in day out only to reap rewards. Steve Smith introduced himself as a leg spinner against Paki
Babar achieves career-best position in ICC Test rankings
Pakistan captain Babar Azam rose to fifth position in the Test batsman rankings in February this year. That was his career best ranking in Tests. But he could not stay there for lo
Masood, Woakes, Buttler improve in Test rankings, Abbas enters in top ten
Shan Masood was the key to bringing challenging total to Pakistan in the first innings of the first Test against England. However, Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler had the last laugh w
Twitter reacts to Abbas's goosebump-inducing delivery ripping apart Stokes' Stumps
During the first test match of the series between England and Pakistan, Mohammad Abbas bowled a peach of a delivery that goes through Ben Stokes and topples the top of the off stum
Shanto, Mominul revive after early burst
The first session of Rawalpindi Test ends in a balanced situation after Pakistani fast bowlers troubled Bangladesh in the first hour.Bangladesh are playing a Test in Pakistan after
Pakistan set to recall Abbas for second Test
Pakistan are set to recall their fast bowler Mohammad Abbas for the pink-ball Test against Australia at Adelaide Oval.After being ignored for the first Test, fast bowler Mohammad A