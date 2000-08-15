Qais Ahmad
|Nationality
|Afghanistan
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|15th Aug, 2000
|Age
|23 years, 27 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|1
|2
|138
|20
|12
|Innings
|2
|0
|2
|69
|12
|17
|Not Out
|0
|0
|1
|21
|3
|2
|Runs
|23
|0
|8
|581
|136
|226
|High Score
|14
|0
|8
|50
|36
|46
|Average
|11.50
|8.00
|12.10
|15.11
|15.06
|Strike Rate
|56.09
|88.88
|123.09
|77.71
|59.16
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6S
|0
|0
|0
|33
|3
|9
|4S
|3
|0
|1
|42
|7
|20
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|1
|2
|138
|20
|12
|Innings
|2
|1
|2
|135
|20
|22
|overs
|9
|7.4
|6
|488.3
|163.4
|410.5
|Runs
|28
|32
|46
|3584
|818
|1395
|wickets
|1
|3
|4
|157
|30
|68
|bestinning
|1/22
|3/32
|3/25
|5/18
|4/13
|7/41
|bestmatch
|1/28
|3/32
|3/25
|5/18
|4/13
|13/127
|Average
|28.00
|10.66
|11.50
|22.82
|27.26
|20.51
|econ
|3.11
|4.17
|7.66
|7.33
|4.99
|3.39
|Strike Rate
|54.0
|15.3
|9.0
|18.6
|32.7
|36.2
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
News related "Qais Ahmad"
