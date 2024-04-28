
Jonny Bairstow Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More

Jonny Bairstow
NationalityEngland
Role
Born26th Sep, 1989
Age34 years, 10 months, 15 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches959670189163210
Innings1688664176148351
Not Out12813271439
Runs5804363415124573555613535
High Score16714190114174246
Average37.2046.5829.6430.6941.4643.38
Strike Rate58.40104.12137.57137.24103.38
100S1211031430
50S261510272568
6S5089672001480
4S6914081353925660
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 959670189163210
Innings 000001
overs 000001
Runs 000001
wickets 000000
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ 1.00
Strike Rate
4W 000000
5W 000000
10w 000000
News related "Jonny Bairstow"
thumb

I hope Jonny eats the same thing in the next 5 matches: Shashank after record run-chase

At the Eden Gardens in Kolkata,Jonny Bairstow and Shashank Singh struck a fantastic partnership of 84 runs todefeat KKR. Bairstow got his first IPL hundred of the season, while Sha

thumb

Records galore in Kolkata - Punjab match at the Eden Gardens

Punjab Kings have registered a record-breaking run chase against KKR on Friday (26th April) at the Eden Gardens. Punjab Kings etched their name in the history of T20 Cricket with a

thumb

Cricket has turned to baseball isn't it: Curran

Sam Curran, the stand in Punjab Kings captain spoke after an amazing victory against Kolkata Knight Riders.Curran said, "Very pleasing. Most importantly the win, cricket has turned

thumb

Bairstow, Shashank shine in Punjab Kings' historic chase at the Eden Gardens

Punjab Kings thumped Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 wickets in a high scoring affair on Friday (26th April). Jonny Bairstow's impressive hundred, Shashank Singh's swashbuckling 68 off

thumb

Reveld : [ IPL 2024 ] Why Jonny Bairstow is Not Playing In MI v PBKS IPL 2024 Match

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) has made the decision to drop Jonny Bairstow against Mumbai Indians (MI) on April 18 at Mohali following a series of lackluster performances in the ongoing

thumb

4 cricketers are on the line to play 100 test matches this week

Playing 100 test matches has always been a milestone and dream for cricketers since the inception of the game. This coming Thursday and Friday, 4 cricketers are going to reach the

thumb

Jonny Bairstow unsure of his role as wicket-keeper in India

Jonny Bairstow's fitnessstruggled throughout 2023, and at one point he appeared to be declared out forthe entire season. His fortunes, however, transformed, and he returned for the

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

A defeat to Afghanistan doesn't make us bad cricketers, says Bairstow

There have been two upsets so farin this World Cup. Afghanistan beat England and Netherlands then caused anotherupset by defeating South Africa.England is the current worldchampion

thumb

One expelled and two suspended by MCC following Ashes battle with Australia

After months of investigation,the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has expelled the member at the center of thealtercations with Australian players at Lord's during the second Ashes T

thumb

Joe Root picks his leading run-scorer and wicket-taker for the World Cup 2023

The former England's test team captain and the star batter of the team picked teammates Jonny Bairstow and Adil Rashid as his pick for the leading run-scorer and leading wicket-tak

thumb

All round New Zealand thump England by 6 wickets to equalise the T20I series

New Zealand thumped England in the fourth and last match to draw the series. They have beaten England by 6 wickets on Wednesday (6th September) at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Seifert

