Jonny Bairstow Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|Born
|26th Sep, 1989
|Age
|34 years, 10 months, 15 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|95
|96
|70
|189
|163
|210
|Innings
|168
|86
|64
|176
|148
|351
|Not Out
|12
|8
|13
|27
|14
|39
|Runs
|5804
|3634
|1512
|4573
|5556
|13535
|High Score
|167
|141
|90
|114
|174
|246
|Average
|37.20
|46.58
|29.64
|30.69
|41.46
|43.38
|Strike Rate
|58.40
|104.12
|137.57
|137.24
|103.38
|100S
|12
|11
|0
|3
|14
|30
|50S
|26
|15
|10
|27
|25
|68
|6S
|50
|89
|67
|200
|148
|0
|4S
|691
|408
|135
|392
|566
|0
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|95
|96
|70
|189
|163
|210
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|overs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|1.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Jonny Bairstow"
I hope Jonny eats the same thing in the next 5 matches: Shashank after record run-chase
At the Eden Gardens in Kolkata,Jonny Bairstow and Shashank Singh struck a fantastic partnership of 84 runs todefeat KKR. Bairstow got his first IPL hundred of the season, while Sha
Records galore in Kolkata - Punjab match at the Eden Gardens
Punjab Kings have registered a record-breaking run chase against KKR on Friday (26th April) at the Eden Gardens. Punjab Kings etched their name in the history of T20 Cricket with a
Cricket has turned to baseball isn't it: Curran
Sam Curran, the stand in Punjab Kings captain spoke after an amazing victory against Kolkata Knight Riders.Curran said, "Very pleasing. Most importantly the win, cricket has turned
Bairstow, Shashank shine in Punjab Kings' historic chase at the Eden Gardens
Punjab Kings thumped Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 wickets in a high scoring affair on Friday (26th April). Jonny Bairstow's impressive hundred, Shashank Singh's swashbuckling 68 off
Reveld : [ IPL 2024 ] Why Jonny Bairstow is Not Playing In MI v PBKS IPL 2024 Match
The Punjab Kings (PBKS) has made the decision to drop Jonny Bairstow against Mumbai Indians (MI) on April 18 at Mohali following a series of lackluster performances in the ongoing
4 cricketers are on the line to play 100 test matches this week
Playing 100 test matches has always been a milestone and dream for cricketers since the inception of the game. This coming Thursday and Friday, 4 cricketers are going to reach the
Jonny Bairstow unsure of his role as wicket-keeper in India
Jonny Bairstow's fitnessstruggled throughout 2023, and at one point he appeared to be declared out forthe entire season. His fortunes, however, transformed, and he returned for the
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
A defeat to Afghanistan doesn't make us bad cricketers, says Bairstow
There have been two upsets so farin this World Cup. Afghanistan beat England and Netherlands then caused anotherupset by defeating South Africa.England is the current worldchampion
One expelled and two suspended by MCC following Ashes battle with Australia
After months of investigation,the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has expelled the member at the center of thealtercations with Australian players at Lord's during the second Ashes T
Joe Root picks his leading run-scorer and wicket-taker for the World Cup 2023
The former England's test team captain and the star batter of the team picked teammates Jonny Bairstow and Adil Rashid as his pick for the leading run-scorer and leading wicket-tak
All round New Zealand thump England by 6 wickets to equalise the T20I series
New Zealand thumped England in the fourth and last match to draw the series. They have beaten England by 6 wickets on Wednesday (6th September) at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Seifert