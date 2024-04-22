
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Players
  • Asif Ali Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Asif Ali Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Asif Ali
NationalityPakistan
RoleBatsman
Born1st Oct, 1991
Age32 years, 10 months, 10 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches21562788340
Innings16502527670
Not Out1135163
Runs382569446620891623
High Score5241100138114
Average25.4615.3722.2129.8424.22
Strike Rate121.65133.25146.85111.5966.43
100S00142
50S3014116
6S21362879224
4S2227301179230
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 21562788340
Innings 10376
overs 0.50711.417.1
Runs 90539270
wickets 00431
bestinning 2/272/101/3
bestmatch 2/272/101/3
Average 13.2530.6670.00
econ 10.807.577.884.07
Strike Rate 10.523.3103.0
4W 00000
5W 00000
10w 00000
News related "Asif Ali"
thumb

Javed Afridi's Generous Gesture: Gifting Car to Captain Babar Azam for Stellar PSL 2024 Performances

The Chairman of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) team Peshawar Zalmi, Javed Afridi, made headlines lately when he gave star batsman Babar Azam an opulent white MG automobile as a th

thumb

New York Strikers become new champions of Abu Dhabi T10 League

New York Strikers wiped away thepain of last edition’s loss to Deccan Gladiators in the final and crownedthemselves as the new champions of the Abu Dhabi T10 in the seventh edition

thumb

Islamabad United Announce Retention for HBL PSL 9

The much-awaited ninth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is just around the corner and excitement is already high as Islamabad United announced the players who will be reta

thumb

Mohammad Amir's deadly 4-wicket spell helps New York Strikers strike down Chennai Braves

Former Pakistan left-arm pacerMohammad Amir displayed the traits that had once hailed him as one of theworld’s finest demolishers of batting lineups to produce a spell of fourwicke

thumb

Naseem Shah confirm to switch from Quetta Gladiators to Islamabad United

Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah has confirmed that he will join IslamabadUnited in the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah's move from Q

thumb

Hasan Ali is joins Karachi Kings, Imad Wasim is moving to Islamabad United

Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim has joined Islamabad United for the upcoming PSL 9 season as Hasan Ali replaces him in Karachi's lineup.HBL PSL 5 captain Imad Wasim will wear the

thumb

Naseem Shah is set to be traded to Islamabad United in PSL 9

Islamabad United is expected to include Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah in its squad for the upcoming season 9 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Islamabad United appoint Mike Hesson as head coach

Islamabad United has appointed former New Zealand coach and director of Royal Challengers Bangalore Mike Hesson as the head coach of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9.Mike Hesson has b

thumb

Angelo Mathews plays key role as B-Love Kandy clinches LPL 2023 title

B-Love Kandy has clinched theLanka Premier League (LPL) for the first team by beating Dambulla Aura by 5wickets in the final on August 20 in Colombo. Before the final, Kandy hit wi

thumb

Hazratullah Zazai powers Durban Qalandars to historic first Zim Afro T10 title

Durban Qalandars buoyed by thepower-hitting of the Afghanistan batter Hazratullah Zazai clinched the title inthe inaugural edition of the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10, by defeating

thumb

Durban Qalandars storm into the final of Zim Afro T10

DurbanQalandars put on a dominant display in Qualifier 2 of the inaugural edition ofthe Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10 on Friday evening at the Harare Sports Club,when they faced the

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.