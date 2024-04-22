Asif Ali Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|1st Oct, 1991
|Age
|32 years, 10 months, 10 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|21
|56
|278
|83
|40
|Innings
|16
|50
|252
|76
|70
|Not Out
|1
|13
|51
|6
|3
|Runs
|382
|569
|4466
|2089
|1623
|High Score
|52
|41
|100
|138
|114
|Average
|25.46
|15.37
|22.21
|29.84
|24.22
|Strike Rate
|121.65
|133.25
|146.85
|111.59
|66.43
|100S
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2
|50S
|3
|0
|14
|11
|6
|6S
|21
|36
|287
|92
|24
|4S
|22
|27
|301
|179
|230
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|21
|56
|278
|83
|40
|Innings
|1
|0
|3
|7
|6
|overs
|0.5
|0
|7
|11.4
|17.1
|Runs
|9
|0
|53
|92
|70
|wickets
|0
|0
|4
|3
|1
|bestinning
|2/27
|2/10
|1/3
|bestmatch
|2/27
|2/10
|1/3
|Average
|13.25
|30.66
|70.00
|econ
|10.80
|7.57
|7.88
|4.07
|Strike Rate
|10.5
|23.3
|103.0
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
