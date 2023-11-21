Umar Gul Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|14th Apr, 1984
|Age
|40 years, 3 months, 27 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|47
|130
|60
|167
|213
|125
|Innings
|67
|65
|27
|85
|113
|165
|Not Out
|9
|18
|9
|22
|39
|20
|Runs
|577
|457
|165
|548
|827
|1748
|High Score
|65
|39
|32
|32
|39
|65
|Average
|9.94
|9.72
|9.16
|8.69
|11.17
|12.05
|Strike Rate
|47.92
|71.18
|105.76
|103.20
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6S
|20
|14
|10
|29
|0
|0
|4S
|63
|36
|11
|37
|0
|0
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|47
|130
|60
|167
|213
|125
|Innings
|90
|128
|60
|166
|0
|0
|overs
|1599.5
|1010.4
|200.3
|584.4
|1672.1
|3689
|Runs
|5553
|5253
|1443
|4477
|8647
|12232
|wickets
|163
|179
|85
|222
|286
|479
|bestinning
|6/135
|6/42
|5/6
|6/24
|6/42
|8/78
|bestmatch
|9/164
|6/42
|5/6
|6/24
|6/42
|Average
|34.06
|29.34
|16.97
|20.16
|30.23
|25.53
|econ
|3.47
|5.19
|7.19
|7.65
|5.17
|3.31
|Strike Rate
|58.8
|33.8
|14.1
|15.8
|35.0
|46.2
|4W
|12
|4
|4
|9
|6
|23
|5W
|4
|2
|2
|3
|2
|27
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
News related "Umar Gul"
Umar Gul, Saeed Ajmal appoints as bowling coaches of Pakistan team
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced the appointment of Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal as the men's team's fast bowling and spin bowling coaches respectively.Former cric
Umar Gul names Pakistan’s best attacking Pacers for World Cup squad
Veteran pacer Umar Gul named his five-pacer fast bowling attack for the upcoming edition of the ODI World Cup, to be held in India later this year. Umar Gul urged voters to support
Umar Gul is likely to continue as Pakistan bowling coach
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is likely to settle for Umar Gul as bowling coach for the T20 and ODI home series against New Zealand, starting with the opening of T20I at Lahore'
Umar Gul shows interest in coaching Pakistan cricket team
Former Pakistani pacer Umar Gul has emerged as a strong contender for the role of Men in Green's bowling coach, according to sources.Former Pakistani fast bowler Umar Gul has expre
Gul will support Afghanistan against Pakistan
Former Pakistan pacer Umar Gul isin charge of the bowling coach of the Afghanistan national team. Umar Gul'shome country Pakistan and his current place of work Afghanistan is set t
Afghanistan appoint Umar Gul as bowling coach
Former Pakistan fast bowler UmarGul has been appointed full-time bowling coach by the Afghanistan Cricket Board(ACB). Gul will start this new chapter with the upcoming tour of Zimb
Former Pakistan all-rounder claims Shah Rukh Khan offered him to join KKR
FormerPakistanall-rounder Yasir Arafat hasrevealed how his contract with theKolkata Knight Riders (KKR)was confirmed ahead of thesecond edition of the Indian Premier League(IPL)in
Afghanistan name Younis Khan as batting coach
Former Pakistan pacer Umar Gul hasbeen recently appointed as the bowling coach by the Afghanistan Cricket Board(ACB). Another former Pakistan cricketer Younis Khan has been named a
The Umar Gul Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Umar Gul is an international cricketer from Pakistan who has represented his country in all three formats of the game. Born on April 14, 1984, Umar Gul is a right-armed, medium-wei
Umar Gul retires from all forms of cricket
Veteran Pakistan pacer Umar Gul has announced retirement from all forms of cricket. The veteran pacer has decided to opt out from professional cricket due to financial crisis and a
India won 'bowl-out' because of Dhoni's mastermind
The scoreline of a cricket match was like football only once in history- ‘India 3-0 Pakistan.’ India won the tiebreaker in the 2007 Twenty20 World Cup after two arch-rivals ended t
Shakib in best T20 XI of all time, Kohli named as captain
All cricket events are closed due to coronavirus pandemic. The Philippine sports based media Sports 360 has selected the best XI of all time by selecting those who have played in t