Farveez Maharoof
|Nationality
|Sri Lanka
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|7th Sep, 1984
|Age
|39 years, 11 months, 4 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|22
|109
|8
|99
|230
|111
|Innings
|34
|75
|5
|73
|170
|164
|Not Out
|4
|18
|1
|20
|37
|18
|Runs
|556
|1113
|33
|948
|3315
|3755
|High Score
|72
|69
|13
|55
|112
|118
|Average
|18.53
|19.52
|8.25
|17.88
|24.92
|25.71
|Strike Rate
|39.60
|86.01
|76.74
|117.91
|82.23
|52.09
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|50S
|3
|2
|0
|1
|12
|15
|6S
|3
|25
|1
|37
|0
|0
|4S
|67
|89
|0
|66
|0
|0
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|22
|109
|8
|99
|230
|111
|Innings
|35
|105
|8
|92
|0
|0
|overs
|490
|773.2
|27
|302.4
|1490.2
|1892.5
|Runs
|1631
|3789
|199
|2213
|7135
|5871
|wickets
|25
|135
|7
|94
|259
|182
|bestinning
|4/52
|6/14
|2/18
|3/21
|6/14
|7/73
|bestmatch
|5/122
|6/14
|2/18
|3/21
|6/14
|Average
|65.24
|28.06
|28.42
|23.54
|27.54
|32.25
|econ
|3.32
|4.89
|7.37
|7.31
|4.78
|3.10
|Strike Rate
|117.6
|34.3
|23.1
|19.3
|34.5
|62.4
|4W
|1
|4
|0
|0
|7
|7
|5W
|0
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Farveez Maharoof"
4 local and 3 foreign commentators in Bangladesh-Afghanistan series
The bilateral series between hosts Bangladesh and visitingAfghanistan starts from June 14. And in this series, 4 local and 3 foreigncommentators will perform the duties of commenta
The Farveez Maharoof Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Farveez Maharoof is a Sri Lankan cricketer who was born on September 7, 1984 in Colombo. He's primarily a right-handed fast medium bowler and a decent right-handed batsman.Farveez
Jayasuriya to lead the Sri Lanka Greats XI vs Team Sri Lanka
Former Sri Lanka captain Sanath Jayasuriya will lead the Greats XI, it is learnt here.Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is hosting a charity T20 match on May 4 between Sri Lanka Greats XI vs
Pathan still unfit to participate in LPL
Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan is yet to be fit to play to participate in the ongoing Lanka Premier League (LPL), according to Farveez Maharoof, the manager of the Kandy Tuskers t
No second Super Over in LPL 2020
There won't be a Second Super Over in the Lanka Premier League (LPL), according to Farveez Maharoof, the former cricketer and the media official of the Kandy Tuskers team.The first
Steyn signs for Kandy Tuskers in LPL
South African legendary fast bowler Dale Steyn has signed for Kandy Tuskers in the inaugural Lankan Premier League 2020.Steyn confirmed the deal on his official Twitter account say
Sri Lankan Legends to play Road Safety World Series in India
BIPIN DANIThirteen Sri Lankan players will participate in the Road Safety World T20 Series to be played in India next month.Players from West Indies, India, Australia and South Afr