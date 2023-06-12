
Farveez Maharoof

NationalitySri Lanka
RoleAll Rounder
Born7th Sep, 1984
Age39 years, 11 months, 4 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches22109899230111
Innings3475573170164
Not Out4181203718
Runs55611133394833153755
High Score72691355112118
Average18.5319.528.2517.8824.9225.71
Strike Rate39.6086.0176.74117.9182.2352.09
100S000027
50S32011215
6S32513700
4S678906600
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 22109899230111
Innings 3510589200
overs 490773.227302.41490.21892.5
Runs 16313789199221371355871
wickets 25135794259182
bestinning 4/526/142/183/216/147/73
bestmatch 5/1226/142/183/216/14
Average 65.2428.0628.4223.5427.5432.25
econ 3.324.897.377.314.783.10
Strike Rate 117.634.323.119.334.562.4
4W 140077
5W 020042
10w 000000
News related "Farveez Maharoof"
thumb

4 local and 3 foreign commentators in Bangladesh-Afghanistan series

The bilateral series between hosts Bangladesh and visitingAfghanistan starts from June 14. And in this series, 4 local and 3 foreigncommentators will perform the duties of commenta

thumb

The Farveez Maharoof Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Farveez Maharoof is a Sri Lankan cricketer who was born on September 7, 1984 in Colombo. He's primarily a right-handed fast medium bowler and a decent right-handed batsman.Farveez

thumb

Jayasuriya to lead the Sri Lanka Greats XI vs Team Sri Lanka

Former Sri Lanka captain Sanath Jayasuriya will lead the Greats XI, it is learnt here.Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is hosting a charity T20 match on May 4 between Sri Lanka Greats XI vs

thumb

Pathan still unfit to participate in LPL

Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan is yet to be fit to play to participate in the ongoing Lanka Premier League (LPL), according to Farveez Maharoof, the manager of the Kandy Tuskers t

thumb

No second Super Over in LPL 2020

There won't be a Second Super Over in the Lanka Premier League (LPL), according to Farveez Maharoof, the former cricketer and the media official of the Kandy Tuskers team.The first

thumb

Steyn signs for Kandy Tuskers in LPL

South African legendary fast bowler Dale Steyn has signed for Kandy Tuskers in the inaugural Lankan Premier League 2020.Steyn confirmed the deal on his official Twitter account say

thumb

Sri Lankan Legends to play Road Safety World Series in India

BIPIN DANIThirteen Sri Lankan players will participate in the Road Safety World T20 Series to be played in India next month.Players from West Indies, India, Australia and South Afr

