Sompal Kami Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Nepal
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|2nd Feb, 1996
|Age
|28 years, 7 months, 1 day
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|49
|45
|53
|93
|3
|Innings
|38
|27
|27
|76
|3
|Not Out
|13
|9
|10
|24
|0
|Runs
|554
|232
|228
|1049
|77
|High Score
|63
|40
|40
|75
|51
|Average
|22.16
|12.88
|13.41
|20.17
|25.66
|Strike Rate
|71.94
|110.47
|109.61
|66.39
|53.10
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|6S
|9
|9
|8
|15
|1
|4S
|44
|17
|17
|91
|9
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|49
|45
|53
|93
|3
|Innings
|49
|45
|52
|93
|5
|overs
|366.3
|145.1
|163.1
|674
|56
|Runs
|1877
|995
|1110
|3435
|249
|wickets
|65
|41
|47
|123
|6
|bestinning
|5/33
|3/20
|3/20
|5/27
|2/8
|bestmatch
|5/33
|3/20
|3/20
|5/27
|3/102
|Average
|28.87
|24.26
|23.61
|27.92
|41.50
|econ
|5.12
|6.85
|6.80
|5.09
|4.44
|Strike Rate
|33.8
|21.2
|20.8
|32.8
|56.0
|4W
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|5W
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
