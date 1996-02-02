
Sompal Kami Career, Biography & More

Sompal Kami
NationalityNepal
RoleBowlers
Born2nd Feb, 1996
Age28 years, 7 months, 1 day
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches494553933
Innings382727763
Not Out13910240
Runs554232228104977
High Score6340407551
Average22.1612.8813.4120.1725.66
Strike Rate71.94110.47109.6166.3953.10
100S00000
50S20031
6S998151
4S441717919
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 494553933
Innings 494552935
overs 366.3145.1163.167456
Runs 187799511103435249
wickets 6541471236
bestinning 5/333/203/205/272/8
bestmatch 5/333/203/205/273/102
Average 28.8724.2623.6127.9241.50
econ 5.126.856.805.094.44
Strike Rate 33.821.220.832.856.0
4W 10030
5W 10020
10w 00000
News related "Sompal Kami"
thumb

Sandeep Lamichhane to reapply for USA visa

Cricket Association of Nepal(CAN) will involve the government to get a fresh USA visa for their star spinnerSandeep Lamichhane. This was revealed by the CAN president Chatur Bahadu

thumb

Nepal announce squad for T20 World Cup, Rohit Paudel to lead the side

The Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) have announced the 15 men squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, commences from first June in the USA and the Caribbeans. Rohit Paudel will le

thumb

Sandeep Lamichhane sentenced to eight years for rape

A case was going on in the courtagainst the Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane on the charge of molesting awoman. A Kathmandu court has sentenced Lamichhane to eight years in priso

thumb

Sandeep Lamichhane found guilty of raping minor

On Friday (December 29), theKathmandu District Court reached a verdict of rape against Sandeep Lamichhane,who had previously had the position of captain of Nepal.The court, on the

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Oman win T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier final

Oman and Nepal have alreadyqualified for the 2024 T20 World Cup from the Asia region. The final match ofthe qualifiers was full of excitement. There, Oman became the champion after

thumb

Oman and Nepal qualify for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024

Nepal and Oman won their respective semi-finals at the Asian Qualifiers to book their place in the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup.Nepal and Oman emerged victorious from their respective

thumb

Nepal's Dipendra Singh Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh's long-time record for fastest T20I fifty

Nepal batter Dipendra Singh Aireehas broken a record formerly held by India's cricketing star Yuvraj Singh.Airee shocked the cricket world by scoring the quickest-ever fifty in Twe

thumb

Nepal announces their squad for the Asian Games 2023

On Friday (September 15), the Nepal Cricket Board (NCB) announced its 15-member squad for the upcoming 2023 Asian Games, to be held in China and starting on Saturday (September 23)

thumb

Virat Kohli is not just a cricketer, he's an emotion: Nepal's Sompal Kami

At Monday's Asia Cup 2023 matchbetween Nepal and India at the Pallekele International Stadium, bowlingall-rounder Sompal Kami of Nepal and Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli enjoyed a

thumb

Rohit - Gill's ominous partnership thumps Nepal by 10 wickets to reach the super four

India thumped Nepal by 10 wickets (DLS method) on Monday (4th September) at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele. Rohit and Gill's ominous 147 run stand made the Nepa

thumb

"I think we can defend the total" - Aasif Sheikh after Nepal post 230 against India

Nepal's wicketkeeper-batsman Aasif Sheikh reckons that his team will defend the total against Team India. The fifth game of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 tournament is being held atPal

Latest News

