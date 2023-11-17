
Pramod Madushan Career, Biography & More

Pramod Madushan
NationalitySri Lanka
RoleBowlers
Born14th Dec, 1993
Age30 years, 7 months, 29 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches38496133
Innings33193838
Not Out017209
Runs17286201339
High Score151252544
Average5.661.007.1611.1611.68
Strike Rate27.8650.0088.6554.1737.50
100S00000
50S00000
6S00121
4S2071338
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 38496133
Innings 38476152
overs 1226.1147.2369.2594.3
Runs 92226114019332434
wickets 312587865
bestinning 2/584/344/275/485/69
bestmatch 2/584/344/275/488/151
Average 30.6618.8319.6524.7837.44
econ 7.668.637.735.234.09
Strike Rate 24.013.015.228.454.8
4W 01233
5W 00013
10w 00000
News related "Pramod Madushan"
thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Danushka Gunathilaka to face a rape trial in Australia

Danushka Gunathilaka, a Sri Lankan cricketer, is on trial for rape after an incident allegedly took place while he was in Australia for last year's Twenty20 World Cup.Sri Lankan ba

thumb

Asitha replaces Binura in Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup squad

Sri Lanka have included AsithaFernando in replace of the injured Binura Fernando in their squad for the ongoingICC T20 World Cup. Pacer Matheesha Pathirana and wicket-keeper batsma

thumb

Chameera to miss all-important Netherlands match due to injury

Sri Lanka have been hit with abig blow as pacer Dushmantha Chameera will not be able to play in the lastmatch of the first round against the Netherlands due to a leg muscle injury.

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

Uncapped Asitha, Madushan replace Rajitha, Pathirana in Sri Lanka T20I squad

The unavailability of KasunRajitha and Matheesha Pathirana from the third and final T20 Internationalagainst Australia has further compounded Sri Lanka's sorrow in losing theseries

thumb

The Rangana Herath Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Herath Mudiyanselage Rangana Keerthi Bandara Herath (born 19 March 1978), known as Rangana Herath, is a former Sri Lankan cricketer who has played all forms of the game for Sri Lan

thumb

The Jeffrey Vandersay Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Jeffrey Vandersay was born on February 5, 1990 in Wattala, Sri Lanka. He graduated from Wesley College, Colombo. He is a broken leg bowler with a small 5ft 7in stature.Jeffrey Dext

thumb

The Lahiru Kumara Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Chandradasa Brahammana Ralalage Lahiru Sudesh Kumara, commonly known as Lahiru Kumara (born 13 February 1997) is a professional Sri Lankan cricketer who plays in all three formats

thumb

The Lakshan Sandakan Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Paththamperuma Arachchige Don Lakshan Rangika Sandakan, commonly known as Lakshan Sandakan (born 10 June 1991) is a Sri Lankan professional cricketer who plays for the national tea

thumb

The Milinda Siriwardana Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Tisse Appuhamilage Milinda Siriwardana, commonly known as Milinda Siriwardana (born 4 December 1985) is a Sri Lankan professional cricketer who plays for limited-over formats. He i

thumb

The Nuwan Kulasekara Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Kulasekara Mudiyanselage Dinesh Nuwan Kulasekara (born 22 July 1982) is a former Sri Lankan cricketer. Kulasekara was number one in the ODI bowlers rankings on March 11, 2009 and r

