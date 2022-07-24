Oshada Fernando
|Nationality
|Sri Lanka
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|15th Apr, 1992
|Age
|32 years, 3 months, 26 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|21
|8
|7
|39
|60
|112
|Innings
|37
|8
|6
|34
|58
|196
|Not Out
|4
|0
|1
|5
|2
|17
|Runs
|1091
|148
|128
|643
|1763
|7183
|High Score
|102
|49
|78
|78
|138
|234
|Average
|33.06
|18.50
|25.60
|22.17
|31.48
|40.12
|Strike Rate
|49.50
|64.34
|112.28
|115.43
|71.20
|61.58
|100S
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|50S
|7
|0
|1
|3
|11
|33
|6S
|11
|3
|4
|18
|22
|107
|4S
|124
|15
|11
|56
|149
|752
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|21
|8
|7
|39
|60
|112
|Innings
|3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|22
|overs
|3
|2
|0
|0
|8
|38.4
|Runs
|19
|16
|0
|0
|55
|218
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|bestinning
|1/19
|2/13
|bestmatch
|1/19
|2/13
|Average
|27.50
|36.33
|econ
|6.33
|8.00
|6.87
|5.63
|Strike Rate
|24.0
|38.6
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Oshada Fernando"
Sri Lanka score 315/6 in Day 1 as Chandimal, Oshada hit fifties
The first day of the second Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan is shared by both the sides. Sri Lanka were at 315/6 at stumps, with an important day waiting for both the sides. Sr
Sri Lanka looking to set a massive target as Chandimal, Fernando, Kusal hit fifties
The Test was hanging in balance after the end of Day 2, but now it is safe to say that hosts Sri Lanka have made a stronger grip towards the match which has been swinging both ways
Oshada Fernando replaces covid-19 infected Angelo Mathews in first Test
Sri Lankan right-handed batsman Angelo Mathews has been ruled out of the ongoing Galle Test against Australia after being tested positive for COVID-19.Australia are on a long tour
Asitha Fernando stars in Sri Lanka's first Test win in 2022
Visiting Sri Lanka have defeatedthe hosts Bangladesh by a big margin of 10 wickets in the final Test of thetwo-match Test series in Dhaka and won the series by 1-0. The first Test
Sri Lanka make strong start in reply of Bangladesh's 364
At the end of the second day ofthe Dhaka Test, Sri Lanka are 222 runs behind the host Bangladesh. Before theend of the day's play, Sri Lanka scored 143 runs, losing 2 wickets.After
Mathews century gives Sri Lanka the edge on opening day
Sri Lanka have finished the firstday of the first Test strongly with the help of the century from the veteranAngelo Mathews. The visitors have ended the day at 258 runs losing just
Jayawickrama ravages Bangladesh with record-breaking spell on debut
Spinners Praveen Jayawickrama and Ramesh Mendis have taken 8 wickets in between them as Sri Lanka seized control of the second Test against Bangladesh on the third day at Pallekele
Sri Lanka looking to post 550
The second Sri Lanka and Bangladesh Test has been almost identical to the first except for the fact that roles are swapped.Rain stopped play and called an early stumps on day two w
Bad light forces early stumps after Dickwella's quick fifty
Niroshan Dickwella picked-up a rapid half-century in the last session of day two to disrupt Bangladesh’s progress against Sri Lanka in the second and last Test match of the series
Taskin, Miraz dent Sri Lanka's dominance in second session
Another eventful session on the day two in the second Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy as wicket-keeper Niroshan Dickwella
Bangladesh bounce back as bowlers dominate first session
Bangladesh have turned around their fortune in the first session of day 2 as the pitch starts offering more for the bowlers. The visitors have taken 3 wickets in the session for 43
West Indies, Sri Lanka finish Test series drawn
West Indies and Sri Lanka have shared the two-match series 0-0 after the end of a rain-hit second Test at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound.[caption id="attachment_162411" a