Ben Dwarshuis
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|23rd Jun, 1994
|Age
|30 years, 1 month18 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Fast Medium
|Overview
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|110
|14
|7
|Innings
|1
|57
|11
|9
|Not Out
|1
|28
|5
|3
|Runs
|0
|475
|169
|183
|High Score
|0
|66
|44
|60
|Average
|16.37
|28.16
|30.50
|Strike Rate
|0.00
|128.72
|113.42
|53.04
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|1
|0
|1
|6S
|0
|17
|8
|1
|4S
|0
|34
|11
|21
|Overview
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|110
|14
|7
|Innings
|1
|108
|14
|14
|overs
|3
|383
|100.5
|188
|Runs
|42
|3171
|564
|674
|wickets
|0
|132
|18
|17
|bestinning
|5/26
|4/50
|4/48
|bestmatch
|5/26
|4/50
|4/61
|Average
|24.02
|31.33
|39.64
|econ
|14.00
|8.27
|5.59
|3.58
|Strike Rate
|17.4
|33.6
|66.3
|4W
|0
|3
|1
|2
|5W
|0
|1
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
