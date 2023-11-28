
Ben Dwarshuis

Ben Dwarshuis
NationalityAustralia
RoleBowlers
Born23rd Jun, 1994
Age30 years, 1 month18 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Fast Medium
OverviewT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches1110147
Innings157119
Not Out12853
Runs0475169183
High Score0664460
Average16.3728.1630.50
Strike Rate0.00128.72113.4253.04
100S0000
50S0101
6S01781
4S0341121
OverviewT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 1110147
Innings 11081414
overs 3383100.5188
Runs 423171564674
wickets 01321817
bestinning 5/264/504/48
bestmatch 5/264/504/61
Average 24.0231.3339.64
econ 14.008.275.593.58
Strike Rate 17.433.666.3
4W 0312
5W 0100
10w 0000
News related "Ben Dwarshuis"
thumb

Australia make changes to squad as World Cup-winning players set to return home

After their encounter againstIndia in Guwahati on Tuesday evening, six members of the national men's T20team from Australia will be flying out of Asia right after the match. Thisme

thumb

Delhi Capitals pick Dwarshuis as Woakes replacement

Sydney Sixers star Ben Dwarshuis has been called into Delhi Capitals squad for the remainder of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) in the UAE.Dwarshuis comes in as a replacement

thumb

Vince 95 seals Sydney Sixers 3rd BBL title

Sydney Sixers have won their second consecutive Big Bash League (BBL) season after defeating Perth Scorchers in the final of the tenth edition at Sydney Cricket Ground.[caption id=

thumb

Three players KXIP should release before the auction

Kings XI Punjab is also a team with many failures like Delhi Daredevils in the history of the Indian Premier League. In the last edition also they failed to enter playoffs.[caption

