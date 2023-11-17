Billy Stanlake Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|4th Nov, 1994
|Age
|29 years, 9 months, 7 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|7
|19
|76
|34
|9
|Innings
|5
|2
|15
|21
|15
|Not Out
|2
|1
|12
|15
|7
|Runs
|4
|9
|30
|26
|17
|High Score
|2
|7
|7
|8
|8
|Average
|1.33
|9.00
|10.00
|4.33
|2.12
|Strike Rate
|14.28
|75.00
|65.21
|27.08
|15.88
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4S
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|7
|19
|76
|34
|9
|Innings
|7
|19
|76
|32
|16
|overs
|59
|70
|268.1
|279.2
|227
|Runs
|324
|544
|2149
|1432
|747
|wickets
|7
|27
|81
|36
|23
|bestinning
|3/35
|4/8
|4/8
|4/24
|3/50
|bestmatch
|3/35
|4/8
|4/8
|4/24
|6/103
|Average
|46.28
|20.14
|26.53
|39.77
|32.47
|econ
|5.49
|7.77
|8.01
|5.12
|3.29
|Strike Rate
|50.5
|15.5
|19.8
|46.5
|59.2
|4W
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
