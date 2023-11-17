
Tim Paine Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Tim Paine
NationalityAustralia
Role
Born8th Dec, 1984
Age39 years, 8 months, 3 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches35351281136153
Innings5735975134252
Not Out103131536
Runs153489082164739716428
High Score921112591134215
Average32.6327.8110.2522.8733.3629.75
Strike Rate45.7270.80106.49122.2771.5646.25
100S010083
50S950101735
6S463443423
4S172967162356723
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 35351281136153
Innings 000003
overs 000006
Runs 0000023
wickets 000000
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ 3.83
Strike Rate
4W 000000
5W 000000
10w 000000
News related "Tim Paine"
thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Tim Paine joins Adelaide Strikers as assistant coach ahead of BBL 13

Tim Paine could have been lost to cricket following his inglorious retirement as Australia's Test captain, but a new coaching job in the BBL combined with roles for Australia A pro

thumb

It was a bit of, ‘Me, me, me’: Paine criticizes Stokes' U-turn on his ODI retirement

Tim Paine, a former captain ofAustralia, has cast doubt on England all-rounder Ben Stokes' decision to returnto one-day international play, claiming that the England Test captain h

thumb

Tim Paine picks his Australia playing XI for fourth Ashes Test

Former Australia captain Tim Paine has announced just one change for Australia for the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford, which begins on Wednesday July 19.Former Australia captain

thumb

Tim Paine joins Cricket Australia's coaching staff

Despite Tim Paine's harshcriticism of Cricket Australia in his book concerning the manner in which hewas removed as captain, the organization has hired him as a part-time coach oft

thumb

Liam Plunkett and Aaron Finch signs Inaugural US T20 Cricket League

Liam Plunkett, an England world champion, and Aaron Finch, a former Australian captain, have joined the squad for a new American T20 cricket tournament.In drafting the upcoming Maj

thumb

Tim Paine quietly bids farewell to first class cricket

Former Australia captain Tim Paine has quietly retired from first class cricket after Tasmania and Queensland drew in the final round of the Sheffield Shield season, ending a rolle

thumb

Tim Paine admits Cricket Australia disappointed him

HOBART: Former Australia Test skipper Tim Paine believes Cricket Australia (CA) dumped him at home after the 'sexting scandal' involving him and a former Cricket Tasmania staffer a

thumb

South Africa was involved in ball tampering after Newlands Test says Paine

Tim Paine has accused South Africa of tampering with ball in the Test match immediately after Australia's cricket was rocked by the Sandpaper Gate scandal, claiming the act was cov

thumb

Pat Cummins named new ODI captain of Australia

Pat Cummins has been selected as Australia'snew men's ODI captain, succeeding Aaron Finch, who resigned last month.However, he will be supported by a broader leadership group rathe

thumb

Paine set to return in cricket after one and a half year

Former Australia captain TimPaine's career is going to gain momentum after almost a year and a half. He hasearned a place in Tasmania's squad for the first game of the new Sheffiel

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

Latest News

