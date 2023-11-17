Tim Paine Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Born
|8th Dec, 1984
|Age
|39 years, 8 months, 3 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|35
|35
|12
|81
|136
|153
|Innings
|57
|35
|9
|75
|134
|252
|Not Out
|10
|3
|1
|3
|15
|36
|Runs
|1534
|890
|82
|1647
|3971
|6428
|High Score
|92
|111
|25
|91
|134
|215
|Average
|32.63
|27.81
|10.25
|22.87
|33.36
|29.75
|Strike Rate
|45.72
|70.80
|106.49
|122.27
|71.56
|46.25
|100S
|0
|1
|0
|0
|8
|3
|50S
|9
|5
|0
|10
|17
|35
|6S
|4
|6
|3
|44
|34
|23
|4S
|172
|96
|7
|162
|356
|723
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|35
|35
|12
|81
|136
|153
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|overs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|3.83
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Tim Paine"
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
Tim Paine joins Adelaide Strikers as assistant coach ahead of BBL 13
Tim Paine could have been lost to cricket following his inglorious retirement as Australia's Test captain, but a new coaching job in the BBL combined with roles for Australia A pro
It was a bit of, ‘Me, me, me’: Paine criticizes Stokes' U-turn on his ODI retirement
Tim Paine, a former captain ofAustralia, has cast doubt on England all-rounder Ben Stokes' decision to returnto one-day international play, claiming that the England Test captain h
Tim Paine picks his Australia playing XI for fourth Ashes Test
Former Australia captain Tim Paine has announced just one change for Australia for the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford, which begins on Wednesday July 19.Former Australia captain
Tim Paine joins Cricket Australia's coaching staff
Despite Tim Paine's harshcriticism of Cricket Australia in his book concerning the manner in which hewas removed as captain, the organization has hired him as a part-time coach oft
Liam Plunkett and Aaron Finch signs Inaugural US T20 Cricket League
Liam Plunkett, an England world champion, and Aaron Finch, a former Australian captain, have joined the squad for a new American T20 cricket tournament.In drafting the upcoming Maj
Tim Paine quietly bids farewell to first class cricket
Former Australia captain Tim Paine has quietly retired from first class cricket after Tasmania and Queensland drew in the final round of the Sheffield Shield season, ending a rolle
Tim Paine admits Cricket Australia disappointed him
HOBART: Former Australia Test skipper Tim Paine believes Cricket Australia (CA) dumped him at home after the 'sexting scandal' involving him and a former Cricket Tasmania staffer a
South Africa was involved in ball tampering after Newlands Test says Paine
Tim Paine has accused South Africa of tampering with ball in the Test match immediately after Australia's cricket was rocked by the Sandpaper Gate scandal, claiming the act was cov
Pat Cummins named new ODI captain of Australia
Pat Cummins has been selected as Australia'snew men's ODI captain, succeeding Aaron Finch, who resigned last month.However, he will be supported by a broader leadership group rathe
Paine set to return in cricket after one and a half year
Former Australia captain TimPaine's career is going to gain momentum after almost a year and a half. He hasearned a place in Tasmania's squad for the first game of the new Sheffiel
