Javed Omar
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|25th Nov, 1976
|Age
|47 years, 8 months, 16 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|40
|59
|108
|102
|Innings
|80
|59
|108
|191
|Not Out
|2
|4
|10
|5
|Runs
|1720
|1312
|2381
|5353
|High Score
|119
|85
|85
|173
|Average
|22.05
|23.85
|24.29
|28.77
|Strike Rate
|38.14
|51.89
|100S
|1
|0
|0
|10
|50S
|8
|10
|13
|24
|6S
|1
|5
|0
|0
|4S
|240
|139
|0
|0
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|40
|59
|108
|102
|Innings
|1
|0
|0
|0
|overs
|1
|0
|12.5
|44
|Runs
|12
|0
|72
|165
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|2
|bestinning
|2/75
|bestmatch
|Average
|82.50
|econ
|12.00
|5.61
|3.75
|Strike Rate
|132.0
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Javed Omar"
Javed denies all allegations made against him
Former Bangladesh cricketer Javed Omar Belim has completely denied the allegations which is made against him regarding passing on team information of Bangladesh Women’s cricket tea
BCB's door closed for Javed Omar for suspicious activity
Former Bangladesh opener Javed Omar Belim has been asked by the International Cricket Council (ICC), the highest governing body of cricket, not to take up any post in the Banglades
Omar's record came to life
It is a massive achievement when you are the opening batsman of the team and also the last man standing unbeaten at the crease with all 10 wickets gone at the other end. Former Ban
Javed Omar sees future in Shahid Afridi
Shahid Khan Afridi played almost six times more matches than Javed Omar Belim and while Afridi is still knocking in international arena, Javed Belim’s career ended long time ago. T
Photo Album: Final match of Masters Cricket Carnival 2016
Habibul Bashar's Gemcon Group Khulna beat Javed Omar Belim's All Stars Masters cricket team in the final match of first ever Masters Cricket Carnival (MCC).After batting first, All