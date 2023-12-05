
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Rumman Raees Career, Biography & More

Rumman Raees
NationalityPakistan
RoleBowlers
Born18th Oct, 1991
Age32 years, 9 months, 25 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Medium Fast
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches981165244
Innings41443567
Not Out11271219
Runs270178236835
High Score160252843
Average9.0010.4710.2617.39
Strike Rate112.50111.2592.5464.18
100S00000
50S00000
6S006513
4S501525112
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 981165244
Innings 981165277
overs 77.128.5414.5421.41119
Runs 464220311921153358
wickets 14812679138
bestinning 3/492/244/254/489/25
bestmatch 3/492/244/254/4811/80
Average 33.1427.5024.7526.7724.33
econ 6.017.637.515.013.00
Strike Rate 33.021.619.732.048.6
4W 00214
5W 00004
10w 00001
News related "Rumman Raees"
thumb

Bangla Tigers devour Team Abu Dhabi by 9 wickets to inflict their fifth consecutive defeat

Bangla Tigers pounced on Team AbuDhabi to record a nine-wicket victory and also inflict a fifth consecutivedefeat in the 19th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadiu

thumb

Deccan Gladiators push struggling Team Abu Dhabi to fourth consecutive defeat

Deccan Gladiators trouncedstruggling Team Abu Dhabi by 63 runs in the 12th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 atthe Zayed Cricket Stadium. Riding on quick knocks from Andre Fletcher (41),N

thumb

Is Rumman Raees set to return to Pakistan cricket team [Interview]

Left-arm seamer Rumman Raees, who has been absent from action due to a series of injuries on the international stage, has claimed he is now ready to push for a comeback.Pakistan ha

thumb

PCB announces financial help for cricketers, umpires and scorers

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced one-time financial help package for cricketers, umpires, Grounds man and staff relating to the board. Due to COVID-19 pandemic lockdo

thumb

World XI take on Pakistan tonight

The first Twenty20 International of the three-match Independence Cup between Pakistan and World XI will be played today at the Gaddafi Stadium. The match is scheduled to be started

thumb

Watch: Cool and Calm Celebration of Raees

Pakistani bowler Rumman Raees did an exceptional celebration in PSL after taking the wickets of Pollard and Sohail Khan. He stood on the pitch like a statue that added in the list

thumb

Watch: Top 10 moments of PSL-2

Top 10 moments of PSL-2:10. Rumman Raees’ way of celebration after taking the wickets of Tamim Iqbal Khan and Sunil Narine.9. Chris Gayle’s reaction after the catch of Summy.8. Yas

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.