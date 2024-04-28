
  Babar Azam Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More

Babar Azam Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More

Babar Azam
NationalityPakistan
RoleBatsman
Born15th Oct, 1994
Age29 years, 9 months, 27 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches4910810426817285
Innings8810498258168142
Not Out91214411914
Runs377253803485946283255784
High Score196158122122158266
Average47.7458.4741.4843.6055.8745.18
Strike Rate55.1789.16128.40128.7886.9356.00
100S9193102912
50S262830774638
6S2356531737035
4S440485371994779709
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 4910810426817285
Innings 80052927
overs 150013105.3135
Runs 420085555465
wickets 2004127
bestinning 1/12/202/201/1
bestmatch 1/22/202/201/2
Average 21.0021.2546.2566.42
econ 2.806.535.263.44
Strike Rate 45.019.552.7115.7
4W 000000
5W 000000
10w 000000
News related "Babar Azam"
thumb

Throughout the series we tried different combinations and we wanted to see where our bench strength stands: Babar

Pakistan captain Babar Azam spoke after the close victory against New Zealand in the fift T20I of the 5 match series. The series ended in a draw with a score fo 2-2, as Pakistan ed

thumb

PakvNZ : Babar Azam Sets New Record for Most Fours in T20Is

With every innings, Babar Azam, who is only 29 years old, breaks records and redefines greatness, leaving his mark on cricket history.His latest milestone comes in the form of beco

thumb

We will have the team ready come the time of World Cup: Babar

After losing the fourth T20International against New Zealand on Wednesday, Pakistan's white-ball captainBabar Azam expressed optimism that his squad will be prepared for the next T

thumb

Javed Afridi's Generous Gesture: Gifting Car to Captain Babar Azam for Stellar PSL 2024 Performances

The Chairman of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) team Peshawar Zalmi, Javed Afridi, made headlines lately when he gave star batsman Babar Azam an opulent white MG automobile as a th

thumb

"Former Captain Ramiz Raja Criticizes Pakistan Team After Loss Against New Zealand in Rawalpindi T20I" PAKvsNZ

Ramiz Raja, a former captain of Pakistan's cricket team, was blunt in his dissatisfaction with the way Babar Azam's Pakistan team performed in the third Twenty20 International agai

thumb

I'm the sort of player who will look to make quick runs: Shadab

Shadab's 41 off 20 was instrumental in Pakistan reaching their final score after he entered the batting lineup at number six. While he typically dominates the upper-middle order fo

thumb

Babar Azam creates history

During the third T20I match against New Zealand in Rawalpindi, Pakistan's captain, Babar Azam, achieved a significant milestone, making history.Babar Azam surpassed Aaron Finch's r

thumb

PAKvsNZ - Mohammad Rizwan Surpasses Kohli and Azam, Becomes Fastest to 3,000 T20I Runs

During the second T20I match against New Zealand at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan made history by surpassing Virat Kohli and Babar Azam

thumb

Misbah advises Babar to learn from previous mistakes

Babar Azam returned as Pakistan’s white-ball captain in yesterday's first T20I against New Zealand. However, persistent rainfall in Rawalpindi limited the game to just two balls, f

thumb

"We support each other in every situation"- Babar on Shaheen

Pakistan Cricket has been going through a lot of changes. From board president to coaching staff and team captain they've changed a raft. The upcoming T20 world cup is kicking at t

thumb

Pakistan in search of perfect team combination ahead of T20 World Cup

Pakistan Cricket has been going through a lot of changes. From board president to coaching staff and team captain they've changed a raft. The upcoming T20 world cup is kicking at t

thumb

Babar may not play all matches in New Zealand series

The head coach of Pakistan, AzharMahmood, has stated that there is no certainty that skipper Babar Azam wouldplay in all five of the forthcoming T20 International series against Ne

