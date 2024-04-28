Babar Azam Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|15th Oct, 1994
|Age
|29 years, 9 months, 27 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|49
|108
|104
|268
|172
|85
|Innings
|88
|104
|98
|258
|168
|142
|Not Out
|9
|12
|14
|41
|19
|14
|Runs
|3772
|5380
|3485
|9462
|8325
|5784
|High Score
|196
|158
|122
|122
|158
|266
|Average
|47.74
|58.47
|41.48
|43.60
|55.87
|45.18
|Strike Rate
|55.17
|89.16
|128.40
|128.78
|86.93
|56.00
|100S
|9
|19
|3
|10
|29
|12
|50S
|26
|28
|30
|77
|46
|38
|6S
|23
|56
|53
|173
|70
|35
|4S
|440
|485
|371
|994
|779
|709
News related "Babar Azam"
Throughout the series we tried different combinations and we wanted to see where our bench strength stands: Babar
Pakistan captain Babar Azam spoke after the close victory against New Zealand in the fift T20I of the 5 match series. The series ended in a draw with a score fo 2-2, as Pakistan ed
PakvNZ : Babar Azam Sets New Record for Most Fours in T20Is
With every innings, Babar Azam, who is only 29 years old, breaks records and redefines greatness, leaving his mark on cricket history.His latest milestone comes in the form of beco
We will have the team ready come the time of World Cup: Babar
After losing the fourth T20International against New Zealand on Wednesday, Pakistan's white-ball captainBabar Azam expressed optimism that his squad will be prepared for the next T
Javed Afridi's Generous Gesture: Gifting Car to Captain Babar Azam for Stellar PSL 2024 Performances
The Chairman of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) team Peshawar Zalmi, Javed Afridi, made headlines lately when he gave star batsman Babar Azam an opulent white MG automobile as a th
"Former Captain Ramiz Raja Criticizes Pakistan Team After Loss Against New Zealand in Rawalpindi T20I" PAKvsNZ
Ramiz Raja, a former captain of Pakistan's cricket team, was blunt in his dissatisfaction with the way Babar Azam's Pakistan team performed in the third Twenty20 International agai
I'm the sort of player who will look to make quick runs: Shadab
Shadab's 41 off 20 was instrumental in Pakistan reaching their final score after he entered the batting lineup at number six. While he typically dominates the upper-middle order fo
Babar Azam creates history
During the third T20I match against New Zealand in Rawalpindi, Pakistan's captain, Babar Azam, achieved a significant milestone, making history.Babar Azam surpassed Aaron Finch's r
PAKvsNZ - Mohammad Rizwan Surpasses Kohli and Azam, Becomes Fastest to 3,000 T20I Runs
During the second T20I match against New Zealand at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan made history by surpassing Virat Kohli and Babar Azam
Misbah advises Babar to learn from previous mistakes
Babar Azam returned as Pakistan’s white-ball captain in yesterday's first T20I against New Zealand. However, persistent rainfall in Rawalpindi limited the game to just two balls, f
"We support each other in every situation"- Babar on Shaheen
Pakistan Cricket has been going through a lot of changes. From board president to coaching staff and team captain they've changed a raft. The upcoming T20 world cup is kicking at t
Pakistan in search of perfect team combination ahead of T20 World Cup
Pakistan Cricket has been going through a lot of changes. From board president to coaching staff and team captain they've changed a raft. The upcoming T20 world cup is kicking at t
Babar may not play all matches in New Zealand series
The head coach of Pakistan, AzharMahmood, has stated that there is no certainty that skipper Babar Azam wouldplay in all five of the forthcoming T20 International series against Ne