
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Nikhil Dutta Career, Biography & More

Nikhil Dutta
NationalityCanada
RoleBowlers
Born13th Oct, 1994
Age29 years, 10 months, 25 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches61923451
Innings567362
Not Out23472
Runs81637249429
High Score5627275627
Average27.0021.0024.0017.03
Strike Rate57.85136.95135.8454.1626.36
100S00000
50S10020
6S433130
4S545253
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 61923451
Innings 51923441
overs 396479352.123
Runs 166423531139186
wickets 41823572
bestinning 2/304/124/124/522/86
bestmatch 2/304/124/124/522/86
Average 41.5023.5023.0824.4043.00
econ 4.256.606.723.943.73
Strike Rate 58.521.320.637.069.0
4W 01110
5W 00000
10w 00000
News related "Nikhil Dutta"
thumb

Washout in Florida as India share points with Canada

The match between Canada and India has been abandoned due to heavy rain in Florida. This match doesn’t have anything to change Group A's faith as India and the USA are sure to go i

thumb

Anyone can win: Aaron Johnson on competing against India

Canada opener Aaron Johnson thinksthat they can beat India in their last match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.However, they respect them but they also respect themselves, Johnson sa

thumb

I think it's my best innings so far in international cricket: Aaron Johnson

Canada opener Aaron Johnson saysthat the innings he played against Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024yesterday is the best innings of his career. Canada lost to Pakistan by 7wi

thumb

The wicket was not very helpful: Canada captain after Pakistan defeat

Canada captain Saad Bin Zafarshows disappointment after the loss against Pakistan and says that the pitchwas not very helpful.Pakistan beat Canada by 7 wicketson Tuesday (11th June

thumb

We're going to come strong against Pakistan as well: Saad Bin Zafar

Canada captain Saad Bin Zafarsays after the historic win against Ireland that they will come strongeragainst Pakistan as well in their next match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.Cana

thumb

Very proud moment for me as a team: Canada captain after beating Ireland

Canada captain Saad Bin Zafarfeels proud of the team after their first-ever ICC T20 World Cup win on Friday(June 7). They beat the full member Ireland by 12 runs.Nicholas Kirton's

thumb

For world, it's bigger Pakistan-India, but for us, it's USA-Canada: Ali Khan

USA won the second T20I againstBangladesh by 6 runs on Thursday and clinched the series as well with one matchin hand. After the match, pacer Ali Khan was asked about their matches

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Canada seal T20 World Cup spot for first-time ever in their history

Canada qualified for the T20World Cup for the first time after defeating Bermuda by 39 runs in the finalAmericas Region qualifying match to secure a berth in the 2024 tournament.Ca

thumb

Danielle McGahey set to become first transgender international T20 cricketer

Australian-born cricketer DanielleMcGahey is ready to make history as the first transgender player to compete ina T20 international. The Women's T20 World Cup is scheduled to take

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

Bangladesh look to rewrite Durban history

As Bangladesh take on South Africa in the first Test at Kingsmead, Durban, memories of the infamous 2003 Cricket World Cup defeat to Canada at this very ground flash back. The Tige

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.