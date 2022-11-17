Jahurul Islam
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Born
|12th Dec, 1986
|Age
|37 years, 7 months, 30 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|7
|14
|3
|124
|174
|150
|Innings
|14
|13
|3
|115
|171
|259
|Not Out
|1
|1
|0
|20
|11
|25
|Runs
|347
|270
|31
|1912
|4488
|8571
|High Score
|48
|53
|18
|80
|130
|177
|Average
|26.69
|22.50
|10.33
|20.12
|28.05
|36.62
|Strike Rate
|38.47
|72.77
|134.78
|114.62
|72.18
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|18
|50S
|0
|1
|0
|9
|31
|46
|6S
|4
|2
|1
|65
|0
|0
|4S
|37
|25
|3
|155
|0
|0
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|7
|14
|3
|124
|174
|150
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|overs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.30000000000000004
|4.1
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|bestinning
|1/0
|bestmatch
|1/0
|Average
|19.00
|econ
|2.00
|4.56
|Strike Rate
|25.0
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Jahurul Islam"
NCL 2022: Top 10 batters and bowlers
Rangpur division have won the24th edition of the National Cricket League (NCL). Dhaka Metro have moved up tothe first tier and Chattogram division has fallen to the second tier. Th
Imran's smashing performance keeps Doleshwar at top
Rain hits in the first batch of fixtures of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) on Tuesday (June 8) as all of three matches saw curtailed overs.Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club vs Mohammedan S
Miraz's all-round show powers Khelaghar to thumping victory
All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz proved too much for the Legends of Rupganj as they lost to Khelaghar Samaj Kallyan Samity by 7 wickets in day’s first match at Sher-e-Bangla National
Jahurul, Mashrafe storm Khulna into finals
Gemcon Khulna have thumped Gazi Group Chattogram by 47 runs in Qualifier 1 at Mirpur to book a place in the Final of Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020.Chattogram failed to cope up with the
Mahmudullah shines with bat and ball in Khulna's fourth win
Minister Group Rajshahi have taken a fourth straight loss in Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020, the latest defeat being a margin of five wickets to Gemcon Khulna at Mirpur. While Shakib Al