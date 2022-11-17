
Jahurul Islam

Jahurul Islam
NationalityBangladesh
Role
Born12th Dec, 1986
Age37 years, 7 months, 30 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches7143124174150
Innings14133115171259
Not Out110201125
Runs34727031191244888571
High Score48531880130177
Average26.6922.5010.3320.1228.0536.62
Strike Rate38.4772.77134.78114.6272.18
100S0000518
50S01093146
6S4216500
4S3725315500
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 7143124174150
Innings 000000
overs 00000.300000000000000044.1
Runs 0000119
wickets 000001
bestinning 1/0
bestmatch 1/0
Average 19.00
econ 2.004.56
Strike Rate 25.0
4W 000000
5W 000000
10w 000000
News related "Jahurul Islam"
thumb

NCL 2022: Top 10 batters and bowlers

Rangpur division have won the24th edition of the National Cricket League (NCL). Dhaka Metro have moved up tothe first tier and Chattogram division has fallen to the second tier. Th

thumb

Imran's smashing performance keeps Doleshwar at top

Rain hits in the first batch of fixtures of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) on Tuesday (June 8) as all of three matches saw curtailed overs.Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club vs Mohammedan S

thumb

Miraz's all-round show powers Khelaghar to thumping victory

All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz proved too much for the Legends of Rupganj as they lost to Khelaghar Samaj Kallyan Samity by 7 wickets in day’s first match at Sher-e-Bangla National

thumb

Jahurul, Mashrafe storm Khulna into finals

Gemcon Khulna have thumped Gazi Group Chattogram by 47 runs in Qualifier 1 at Mirpur to book a place in the Final of Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020.Chattogram failed to cope up with the

thumb

Mahmudullah shines with bat and ball in Khulna's fourth win

Minister Group Rajshahi have taken a fourth straight loss in Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020, the latest defeat being a margin of five wickets to Gemcon Khulna at Mirpur. While Shakib Al

