Nasir Hossain profile stats, biography, news and photos
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|30th Nov, 1991
|Age
|32 years, 8 months, 11 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|19
|65
|31
|143
|219
|105
|Innings
|32
|52
|24
|120
|191
|172
|Not Out
|2
|8
|4
|21
|33
|12
|Runs
|1044
|1281
|370
|2297
|6098
|6023
|High Score
|100
|100
|50
|80
|134
|295
|Average
|34.80
|29.11
|18.50
|23.20
|38.59
|37.64
|Strike Rate
|54.46
|79.81
|113.49
|116.06
|83.99
|100S
|1
|1
|0
|0
|9
|8
|50S
|6
|6
|2
|8
|37
|33
|6S
|10
|15
|7
|59
|120
|0
|4S
|119
|112
|30
|194
|550
|0
News related "Nasir Hossain"
ICC bans Nasir Hossain for two years
Bangladesh cricketer NasirHossain has been banned for two years for breaking the ICC anti-corruption code.The ICC brought three charges against him in September last year. Nasir ha
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
Bangladesh cricketer Nasir Hossain charged under the ECB Anti-Corruption Code
On behalf of the Emirates CricketBoard (ECB), the International Cricket Council (ICC) has filed charges againsteight players and officials for various violations of the ECB Anti-Co
Bangladesh Tigers' camp affected by flood in Chattogram
Chattogram have been affected bysevere floods. Thousands of people have become waterlogged due to heavy rains.There is a severe food and fresh water shortage. Electricity substatio
Former cricketers including Akram, Athar, Nannu to visit USA for playing
The cricketers from the beginningera of Bangladesh cricket have retired since then. However, they are still seenfighting for 22 yards at times. For example, in matches organized in
Soumya, Yasir, Mominul, Bijoy included in shadow team's training camp
Bangladesh Tigers, the country's"shadow team," had their operations off for quite some time. TheBangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) 'Shadow squad' camp is getting back into fullswing af
Nasir Hossain, Elias Sunny get team in US Masters T10 League
Two cricketers from Bangladeshhave been signed by a US Masters T10 League franchise. Nasir Hossain, anall-rounder, and Elias Sunny, a left-arm spinner, have recently joined theAtla
Nasir Hossain's cameo not enough to save Atlanta Fire against SAMP Army
acollected 203 runs. In response, Atlanta wereable to score just 125 runs. Along with Nasir Hossain, only three batters scored20+ runs.SAMP Army won the toss andelected to bat firs
Nasir Hossain's superb bowling gives Atlanta Fire an easy win
Bangladesh all-rounder NasirHossain has played a big role in Atlanta Fire's second consecutive win in the UnitedStates Unity Cup. SOCA Blue Jays were bowled out for just 105 runs b
Bashar eyes Emerging Asia Cup title in the upcoming days
At various times, various thingsare heard in the country's cricket arena about the cricket pipeline ofBangladesh. In reality, the cricketers of Bangladesh High Performance andTiger
Disappointed Nasir planning to play for USA
Nasir Hossain fumes at BCB selectors as he's planning to leave Bangladesh and play for USA minor league. Naser Hossain had been an incumbent for Bangladesh team but after 2018 he i
Mithun, Soumya set up easy victory for Dhaka
Dhaka Dominators beat FortuneBarishal by 5 wickets in the first match of the ongoing Bangladesh PremierLeague (BPL) on Tuesday. Dhaka reached the target of 157 runs thrown by Baris