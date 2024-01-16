
  Nasir Hossain profile stats, biography, news and photos

Nasir Hossain
NationalityBangladesh
RoleAll Rounder
Born30th Nov, 1991
Age32 years, 8 months, 11 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches196531143219105
Innings325224120191172
Not Out284213312
Runs10441281370229760986023
High Score1001005080134295
Average34.8029.1118.5023.2038.5937.64
Strike Rate54.4679.81113.49116.0683.99
100S110098
50S66283733
6S10157591200
4S119112301945500
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 196531143219105
Innings 254311106182140
overs 154209.229.5280.312001116.1
Runs 442988262207948643149
wickets 82477515494
bestinning 3/523/262/265/315/365/70
bestmatch 3/1303/262/265/315/365/31
Average 55.2541.1637.4227.7231.5833.50
econ 2.874.718.787.414.052.82
Strike Rate 115.552.325.522.446.771.2
4W 000112
5W 000111
10w 000000
News related "Nasir Hossain"
thumb

ICC bans Nasir Hossain for two years

Bangladesh cricketer NasirHossain has been banned for two years for breaking the ICC anti-corruption code.The ICC brought three charges against him in September last year. Nasir ha

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Bangladesh cricketer Nasir Hossain charged under the ECB Anti-Corruption Code

On behalf of the Emirates CricketBoard (ECB), the International Cricket Council (ICC) has filed charges againsteight players and officials for various violations of the ECB Anti-Co

thumb

Bangladesh Tigers' camp affected by flood in Chattogram

Chattogram have been affected bysevere floods. Thousands of people have become waterlogged due to heavy rains.There is a severe food and fresh water shortage. Electricity substatio

thumb

Former cricketers including Akram, Athar, Nannu to visit USA for playing

The cricketers from the beginningera of Bangladesh cricket have retired since then. However, they are still seenfighting for 22 yards at times. For example, in matches organized in

thumb

Soumya, Yasir, Mominul, Bijoy included in shadow team's training camp

Bangladesh Tigers, the country's"shadow team," had their operations off for quite some time. TheBangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) 'Shadow squad' camp is getting back into fullswing af

thumb

Nasir Hossain, Elias Sunny get team in US Masters T10 League

Two cricketers from Bangladeshhave been signed by a US Masters T10 League franchise. Nasir Hossain, anall-rounder, and Elias Sunny, a left-arm spinner, have recently joined theAtla

thumb

Nasir Hossain's cameo not enough to save Atlanta Fire against SAMP Army

acollected 203 runs. In response, Atlanta wereable to score just 125 runs. Along with Nasir Hossain, only three batters scored20+ runs.SAMP Army won the toss andelected to bat firs

thumb

Nasir Hossain's superb bowling gives Atlanta Fire an easy win

Bangladesh all-rounder NasirHossain has played a big role in Atlanta Fire's second consecutive win in the UnitedStates Unity Cup. SOCA Blue Jays were bowled out for just 105 runs b

thumb

Bashar eyes Emerging Asia Cup title in the upcoming days

At various times, various thingsare heard in the country's cricket arena about the cricket pipeline ofBangladesh. In reality, the cricketers of Bangladesh High Performance andTiger

thumb

Disappointed Nasir planning to play for USA

Nasir Hossain fumes at BCB selectors as he's planning to leave Bangladesh and play for USA minor league. Naser Hossain had been an incumbent for Bangladesh team but after 2018 he i

thumb

Mithun, Soumya set up easy victory for Dhaka

Dhaka Dominators beat FortuneBarishal by 5 wickets in the first match of the ongoing Bangladesh PremierLeague (BPL) on Tuesday. Dhaka reached the target of 157 runs thrown by Baris

