
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Shafiul Islam

Shafiul Islam
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBowlers
Born6th Oct, 1989
Age34 years, 10 months, 5 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches11602011013962
Innings21346357886
Not Out1121182719
Runs21113423156419865
High Score532416254453
Average10.556.094.609.178.2112.91
Strike Rate48.0655.8369.6988.6372.9958.20
100S000000
50S100002
6S32131124
4S311311434112
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 11602011013962
Innings 196020108136107
overs 289423.266.4356.41021.11542.2
Runs 9422529532291257784840
wickets 177020113181164
bestinning 3/864/213/365/265/326/39
bestmatch 4/674/213/365/265/328/107
Average 55.4136.1226.6025.7631.9229.51
econ 3.255.977.988.165.653.13
Strike Rate 102.036.220.018.933.856.4
4W 040264
5W 000114
10w 000000
News related "Shafiul Islam"
thumb

3 Bangladeshi cricketers named in BBL Draft 2022

3 cricketers from Bangladesh havegot a place in the players’ draft for the next edition of the Big Bash League(BBL). Cricket Australia (CA) has included them in the draft list subj

thumb

Mustafizur isn't the best death bowler in Bangladesh team!

Former Bangladesh captainMashrafe Bin Mortaza thinks Mohammad Saifuddin is the best death-over bowler inBangladesh at the moment. Mashrafe is putting Saifuddin ahead of MustafizurR

thumb

The Shafiul Islam Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Shafiul Islam Shuhas (born: 6 October 1989) is a Bangladeshi cricketer. Shafiul is a right middle arm bowler and has played for the Rajshahi Division since 2006/07.Shafiul Islam is

thumb

8 Bangladeshi cricketers in LPL 2021 draft

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) hasreleased the list of international cricketers who are going to participate inthe players’ draft of the second edition of Lanka Premier League (LPL). Ther

thumb

Doleshwar win sets up last-round title decider

Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club’s 5-wicket win on Thursday (June 24) against Prime Bank Cricket Club has set a title-decider match between Prime Bank and Abahani Limited on Friday (J

thumb

Imran's smashing performance keeps Doleshwar at top

Rain hits in the first batch of fixtures of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) on Tuesday (June 8) as all of three matches saw curtailed overs.Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club vs Mohammedan S

thumb

Shafiul to go to India for treatment, will miss West Indies series

Bangladesh pacer Shafiul Islam has been trying much to be regular in national team but it looks like luck isn’t with him. He is not returning to the field suddenly due to injury. T

thumb

Shafiul ruled out, Khulna include Khaled

Right-arm seamer Shafiul Islam has been ruled for the rest of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 matches. Gemcon Khulna have roped in another pacer - Khaled Ahmed as a replacement. Shafi

thumb

BCB announces 27 members squad for Sri Lanka tour

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced a 27 members squad for Sri Lanka tour. Bangladesh will play a three match test series against Sri Lanka in October as part of Test Cham

thumb

Bangladesh players happy on occasion of resuming cricket

After Coronavirus Pandemic halted all the cricketic events , Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) was in dilemma about the resumption of cricket. At last cricketers are returning to the

thumb

Saifuddin is our special bowler: Mashrafe

When Al-Amin Hossain and Shafiul Islam were hitting for boundaries after boundaries in the second ODI against Zimbabwe, there was a lack of Mohammad Saifuddin. In the death overs,

thumb

'We will turn around in the next match' - Bangladesh pacer Shafiul Islam

Pacer Shafiul Islam claims that Bangladesh are not as bad as they look after the loss in Rajkot. This pacer thinks that the situation will change if they avoid small mistakes. Bang

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.