Shafiul Islam
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|6th Oct, 1989
|Age
|34 years, 10 months, 5 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|11
|60
|20
|110
|139
|62
|Innings
|21
|34
|6
|35
|78
|86
|Not Out
|1
|12
|1
|18
|27
|19
|Runs
|211
|134
|23
|156
|419
|865
|High Score
|53
|24
|16
|25
|44
|53
|Average
|10.55
|6.09
|4.60
|9.17
|8.21
|12.91
|Strike Rate
|48.06
|55.83
|69.69
|88.63
|72.99
|58.20
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6S
|3
|2
|1
|3
|11
|24
|4S
|31
|13
|1
|14
|34
|112
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|11
|60
|20
|110
|139
|62
|Innings
|19
|60
|20
|108
|136
|107
|overs
|289
|423.2
|66.4
|356.4
|1021.1
|1542.2
|Runs
|942
|2529
|532
|2912
|5778
|4840
|wickets
|17
|70
|20
|113
|181
|164
|bestinning
|3/86
|4/21
|3/36
|5/26
|5/32
|6/39
|bestmatch
|4/67
|4/21
|3/36
|5/26
|5/32
|8/107
|Average
|55.41
|36.12
|26.60
|25.76
|31.92
|29.51
|econ
|3.25
|5.97
|7.98
|8.16
|5.65
|3.13
|Strike Rate
|102.0
|36.2
|20.0
|18.9
|33.8
|56.4
|4W
|0
|4
|0
|2
|6
|4
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Shafiul Islam"
3 Bangladeshi cricketers named in BBL Draft 2022
3 cricketers from Bangladesh havegot a place in the players’ draft for the next edition of the Big Bash League(BBL). Cricket Australia (CA) has included them in the draft list subj
Mustafizur isn't the best death bowler in Bangladesh team!
Former Bangladesh captainMashrafe Bin Mortaza thinks Mohammad Saifuddin is the best death-over bowler inBangladesh at the moment. Mashrafe is putting Saifuddin ahead of MustafizurR
The Shafiul Islam Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Shafiul Islam Shuhas (born: 6 October 1989) is a Bangladeshi cricketer. Shafiul is a right middle arm bowler and has played for the Rajshahi Division since 2006/07.Shafiul Islam is
8 Bangladeshi cricketers in LPL 2021 draft
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) hasreleased the list of international cricketers who are going to participate inthe players’ draft of the second edition of Lanka Premier League (LPL). Ther
Doleshwar win sets up last-round title decider
Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club’s 5-wicket win on Thursday (June 24) against Prime Bank Cricket Club has set a title-decider match between Prime Bank and Abahani Limited on Friday (J
Imran's smashing performance keeps Doleshwar at top
Rain hits in the first batch of fixtures of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) on Tuesday (June 8) as all of three matches saw curtailed overs.Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club vs Mohammedan S
Shafiul to go to India for treatment, will miss West Indies series
Bangladesh pacer Shafiul Islam has been trying much to be regular in national team but it looks like luck isn’t with him. He is not returning to the field suddenly due to injury. T
Shafiul ruled out, Khulna include Khaled
Right-arm seamer Shafiul Islam has been ruled for the rest of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 matches. Gemcon Khulna have roped in another pacer - Khaled Ahmed as a replacement. Shafi
BCB announces 27 members squad for Sri Lanka tour
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced a 27 members squad for Sri Lanka tour. Bangladesh will play a three match test series against Sri Lanka in October as part of Test Cham
Bangladesh players happy on occasion of resuming cricket
After Coronavirus Pandemic halted all the cricketic events , Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) was in dilemma about the resumption of cricket. At last cricketers are returning to the
Saifuddin is our special bowler: Mashrafe
When Al-Amin Hossain and Shafiul Islam were hitting for boundaries after boundaries in the second ODI against Zimbabwe, there was a lack of Mohammad Saifuddin. In the death overs,
'We will turn around in the next match' - Bangladesh pacer Shafiul Islam
Pacer Shafiul Islam claims that Bangladesh are not as bad as they look after the loss in Rajkot. This pacer thinks that the situation will change if they avoid small mistakes. Bang