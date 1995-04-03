
Taskin Ahmed Career, Record, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Taskin Ahmed
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBowlers
Born3rd Apr, 1995
Age29 years, 4 months, 8 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches13635413711035
Innings223225575451
Not Out31011231917
Runs221149115218348409
High Score752115183875
Average11.636.778.216.419.9412.02
Strike Rate45.9455.5992.0086.5072.0446.53
100S000000
50S100001
6S3448127
4S221110162643
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 13635413711035
Innings 24615213310865
overs 410.1486.2182.4464.1819.5964.2
Runs 154526321411371743843437
wickets 309052158163101
bestinning 4/375/284/165/315/285/54
bestmatch 5/1285/284/165/315/287/108
Average 51.5029.2427.1323.5226.8934.02
econ 3.765.417.728.005.343.56
Strike Rate 82.032.421.017.630.157.2
4W 342777
5W 020122
10w 000000
News related "Taskin Ahmed"
thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Tamim Iqbal joins Fortune Barishal in BPL

Fortune Barishal haveparticipated in two editions of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Shakib AlHasan was the main player of the team both times. But Shakib has moved toRangpur

thumb

The best performers of this BPL

The BPL got it's veil off with Comilla Victorians winning their fourth title in the tournament in a thrilling final last night against Mashrafe’s Sylhet Strikers. There's plenty to

thumb

Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Strikers, Qualifier 2, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

Rangpur Riders and Sylhet Strikers will face off in Qualifier 2 of Bangladesh Premier League 2022-23 on Tuesday night in Mirpur.Rangpur Riders and Sylhet Strikers clash in Qualifie

thumb

Sylhet Strikers vs Comilla Victorians, 1st Qualifier, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

Top team of the tournament Sylhet Strikers take on Comilla Victorians in Qualifier 1 on 12 February at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. The action starts at 18

thumb

Rangpur Riders vs Fortune Barishal, Eliminator, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

Rangpur Riders will face off against the mighty Fortune Barishal at Sher-e-BanglaNational Stadium in Mirpur on February 12 from 13:30 local time in the first knockout match of BPL

thumb

Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers, Match 42, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

With the top four teams of the 2023 BPL season, fourth-placed Fortune Barishal stands ready to take on bottom-placed Khulna Tigers in Match 42 to complete the group stage at Shere

thumb

Rangpur Riders vs Chattogram Challengers, Match 40, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

Bangladesh Premier League 2023 match 40 will see Chattogram Challengers (CCH) take on Rangpur Riders (RAN) on Wednesday 8th February at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.Rang

thumb

Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers, Match 39, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

Khulna Tigers will face Sylhet Strikers in Match 39 of Bangladesh Premier League 2023 on February 8 at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.Wednesday afternoon's Bangladesh Premi

thumb

Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal, Match 38, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 game 38 will see Comilla Victorians (COV) take on Fortune Barisal (FBA) on Tuesday 7th February at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.Comil

thumb

Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Strikers, Match 36, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

Rangpur Riders and Sylhet Strikers will face off in match #36 of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 on Saturday 4th February. The Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka will hos

thumb

Khulna eliminated from BPL 2023 playoffs race after loss against Barishal

Fortune Barishal defeated KhulnaTigers by 37 runs in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Friday (February3) in Mirpur. With the loss, Khulna are out of the equation from

