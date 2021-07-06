Mominul Haque Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|29th Sep, 1991
|Age
|32 years, 10 months, 12 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|56
|28
|6
|122
|157
|133
|Innings
|104
|26
|4
|106
|152
|231
|Not Out
|7
|1
|1
|16
|8
|11
|Runs
|3655
|557
|60
|2134
|4498
|8638
|High Score
|181
|60
|26
|91
|182
|258
|Average
|37.68
|22.28
|20.00
|23.71
|31.23
|39.26
|Strike Rate
|53.39
|74.36
|120.00
|113.26
|80.76
|100S
|11
|0
|0
|0
|4
|26
|50S
|16
|3
|0
|11
|27
|37
|6S
|9
|1
|2
|39
|58
|0
|4S
|427
|60
|5
|220
|447
|0
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|56
|28
|6
|122
|157
|133
|Innings
|37
|12
|2
|22
|79
|91
|overs
|128.2
|39
|3
|46
|317.3
|395.5
|Runs
|482
|190
|32
|350
|1565
|1467
|wickets
|7
|7
|0
|13
|43
|20
|bestinning
|3/27
|2/13
|2/14
|3/29
|3/27
|bestmatch
|3/42
|2/13
|2/14
|3/29
|3/42
|Average
|68.85
|27.14
|26.92
|36.39
|73.35
|econ
|3.75
|4.87
|10.66
|7.60
|4.92
|3.70
|Strike Rate
|110.0
|33.4
|21.2
|44.3
|118.7
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Mominul Haque"
Shakib, Mushfiqur set to play; Tigers yet to decide on Riyad
Shakib Al Hasan's return and Mushfiqur Rahim's escape from missing out for injury have given Bangladesh a boost before the only Test match against Zimbabwe.While opener Tamim Iqbal
Shakib, Mustafizur don't have 10-12 hands: Mominul
Bangladesh Test captain Mominul Haque has played down the potential impact of Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman's absence in the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lank
Mominul praises BDCricTime's picture
A picture of Bangladesh Test captain Mominul Haque during the recently concluded lone Test against Zimbabwe went viral, in which the batsman was seen taking instuctions from the th
Someone will score 100, 200 or 300: Mominul
No batsman from Bangladesh team could show true character and tempurement for Test cricket in recent past. So much so that Bangladesh batsmen are without a single individual centur
Salahuddin comes to Mominul-Tamim's aid
Things are not going well for Bangladesh Test captain Mominul Haque and the opener Tamim Iqbal. And so Mohammad Salahuddin has come to their rescue.Mominul's bad batch continues an
Can Mominul follow Bashar's footsteps?
Mominul Haque had a great start to his Test career. Not only he became Bangladesh's first Test specialist cricketer, but during the initial stage of his career he was also being co
Mominul terms 2018 best year of his career
With the second and final Test against Windies also came the end of the year for Mominul Haque in international cricket.[caption id="attachment_108588" align="aligncenter" width="6
Mominul expects full marks from middle-order
Middle-order batting, in recent times, has become the biggest weapon in Bangladesh's success. If the middle-order clicks, Bangladesh do good - this is the new norm in absence of Ta
Mominul included in ODI squad
Left-handed batsman Mominul Haque has been recalled into the ODI squad for South Africa series after more than two years. The Bangladesh squad now turns to 16 members. [বাংলায় পড়ুন
We can handle short balls: Mominul
Bangladesh batsman Mominul Haque believes that his team's players have batted well in the warm-up game and handled the short deliveries properly. [নিউজটি বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ “আপনি যদি মনে
Mosaddek to also miss the 2nd Test
Bangladesh's young batting star, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, was dropped from the 14 man squad for the 1st Test against Australia, after initially being picked. Selectors said his omi
Why dropping Mominul Haque is costly for Bangladesh?
Cricket has always been the game of uncertainty. It takes no time for an in form batsman to lose his form all of a sudden. Taking that as a note, left handed batsman Mominul Haque