  Mominul Haque Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More

Mominul Haque Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More

Mominul Haque
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBatsman
Born29th Sep, 1991
Age32 years, 10 months, 12 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches56286122157133
Innings104264106152231
Not Out71116811
Runs365555760213444988638
High Score181602691182258
Average37.6822.2820.0023.7131.2339.26
Strike Rate53.3974.36120.00113.2680.76
100S11000426
50S1630112737
6S91239580
4S4276052204470
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 56286122157133
Innings 37122227991
overs 128.239346317.3395.5
Runs 4821903235015651467
wickets 770134320
bestinning 3/272/132/143/293/27
bestmatch 3/422/132/143/293/42
Average 68.8527.1426.9236.3973.35
econ 3.754.8710.667.604.923.70
Strike Rate 110.033.421.244.3118.7
4W 000000
5W 000000
10w 000000
News related "Mominul Haque"
thumb

Shakib, Mushfiqur set to play; Tigers yet to decide on Riyad

Shakib Al Hasan's return and Mushfiqur Rahim's escape from missing out for injury have given Bangladesh a boost before the only Test match against Zimbabwe.While opener Tamim Iqbal

thumb

Shakib, Mustafizur don't have 10-12 hands: Mominul

Bangladesh Test captain Mominul Haque has played down the potential impact of Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman's absence in the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lank

thumb

Mominul praises BDCricTime's picture

A picture of Bangladesh Test captain Mominul Haque during the recently concluded lone Test against Zimbabwe went viral, in which the batsman was seen taking instuctions from the th

thumb

Someone will score 100, 200 or 300: Mominul

No batsman from Bangladesh team could show true character and tempurement for Test cricket in recent past. So much so that Bangladesh batsmen are without a single individual centur

thumb

Salahuddin comes to Mominul-Tamim's aid

Things are not going well for Bangladesh Test captain Mominul Haque and the opener Tamim Iqbal. And so Mohammad Salahuddin has come to their rescue.Mominul's bad batch continues an

thumb

Can Mominul follow Bashar's footsteps?

Mominul Haque had a great start to his Test career. Not only he became Bangladesh's first Test specialist cricketer, but during the initial stage of his career he was also being co

thumb

Mominul terms 2018 best year of his career

With the second and final Test against Windies also came the end of the year for Mominul Haque in international cricket.[caption id="attachment_108588" align="aligncenter" width="6

thumb

Mominul expects full marks from middle-order

Middle-order batting, in recent times, has become the biggest weapon in Bangladesh's success. If the middle-order clicks, Bangladesh do good - this is the new norm in absence of Ta

thumb

Mominul included in ODI squad

Left-handed batsman Mominul Haque has been recalled into the ODI squad for South Africa series after more than two years. The Bangladesh squad now turns to 16 members. [বাংলায় পড়ুন

thumb

We can handle short balls: Mominul

Bangladesh batsman Mominul Haque believes that his team's players have batted well in the warm-up game and handled the short deliveries properly. [নিউজটি বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ “আপনি যদি মনে

thumb

Mosaddek to also miss the 2nd Test

Bangladesh's young batting star, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, was dropped from the 14 man squad for the 1st Test against Australia, after initially being picked. Selectors said his omi

thumb

Why dropping Mominul Haque is costly for Bangladesh?

Cricket has always been the game of uncertainty. It takes no time for an in form batsman to lose his form all of a sudden. Taking that as a note, left handed batsman Mominul Haque

