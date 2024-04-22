
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Players
  • Mohammad Nabi Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More

Mohammad Nabi Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More

Mohammad Nabi
NationalityAfghanistan
RoleAll Rounder
Born1st Jan, 1985
Age39 years, 7 months, 10 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches314710936618235
Innings613110130915957
Not Out0151960184
Runs3331531825537040501284
High Score241168989146117
Average5.5027.1822.2521.5628.7224.22
Strike Rate48.5286.17137.94136.8188.2751.71
100S010032
50S016515185
6S1989326313441
4S4205125372265136
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 314710936618235
Innings 513910335217757
overs 911133.3331.41154.41457.4808
Runs 25448722427810362152178
wickets 81548733120294
bestinning 3/364/304/105/155/126/33
bestmatch 4/954/304/105/155/128/85
Average 31.7531.6327.8924.4830.7623.17
econ 2.794.297.317.014.262.69
Strike Rate 68.244.122.820.943.251.5
4W 043754
5W 000113
10w 000000
News related "Mohammad Nabi"
thumb

Record alert : Yuzvendra Chahal becomes the first bowler to pick up 200 wickets in IPL

Yuzvendra Chahal became the first bowler to have picked up 200 wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He reached to this feat against Mumbai Indians in Jaipur on Monday. Yuzve

thumb

Imad Wasim spins a web to clinch the title for Islamabad by beating Multan Sultans

Islamabad United beat Multan Sultans by two wickets to win PSL 2024 on Tuesday (19th March) at National Stadium, Karachi. Fifer from Imad Wasim and then a crucial 19 run innings to

thumb

Shane Watson - the most expensive coach of PSL history

Few days back Aussie legendary all rounder Shane Watson refused Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)'s offer to become the most expensive Pakistan's head coach ever. But now he's the most

thumb

Mohammad Nabi's all round brilliance hands Afghanistan a thumping 117 run victory

Afghanistan crashed Ireland by 117 runs on Wednesday (13th March) at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Mohammad Nabi's fifer and fifties from Hashmatullah Shahidi and Rahmanullah G

thumb

Haris Rauf ruled out of PSL 2024 due to injury

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf ofLahore Qalandars has been ruled out of the rest of the Pakistan Super League(PSL). Rauf injured his shoulder yesterday (February 24) in the match agains

thumb

Shanaka, Nawaz star in Khulna's win against Rangpur

The Bangladesh Premier League(BPL) Sylhet phase game started with the match between the Rangpur Riders and theKhulna Tigers. Khulna Tigers beat Rangpur Riders by 28 runs in the 9th

thumb

Shivam Dube steers India home with his all round brilliance

India crashed Afghanistan by 6 wickets on Thursday (11th January) in Mohali. Shivam Dube's all round brilliance took them home with 6 wickets in hands. He first took a wicket with

thumb

UAE clinch 11-run win against Afghanistan to level series

United Arab Emirates (UAE) have defeatedAfghanistan by 11 runs in the second T20I full of thrill and drama. As aresult, the series is now tied at 1-1.UAE won the toss and elected t

thumb

Here are complete squads of all six teams after PSL 9 Draft

The draft for the ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League has concluded as all six teams have signed eighteen players each. Each team's players were divided into Platinum, Diamo

thumb

Shan Masood name Karachi King's new captain for PSL 9

Left-handed batsman Shan Masood has been named captain of Karachi Kings for the next season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), just days after he was named Test captain of the nat

thumb

Karachi Kings appointed Phil Simmons as their Head coach

The Karachi Kings have appointed former West Indies head coach Phil Simmons as their head coach for the upcoming ninth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), replacing Johan Bo

thumb

PSL 9: Four cities finalised to host PSL matches

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to host the ninth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in four cities, local media reported on Sunday.The Pakistan Super League (P

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.