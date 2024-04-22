Mohammad Nabi Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Afghanistan
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|1st Jan, 1985
|Age
|39 years, 7 months, 10 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|3
|147
|109
|366
|182
|35
|Innings
|6
|131
|101
|309
|159
|57
|Not Out
|0
|15
|19
|60
|18
|4
|Runs
|33
|3153
|1825
|5370
|4050
|1284
|High Score
|24
|116
|89
|89
|146
|117
|Average
|5.50
|27.18
|22.25
|21.56
|28.72
|24.22
|Strike Rate
|48.52
|86.17
|137.94
|136.81
|88.27
|51.71
|100S
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|50S
|0
|16
|5
|15
|18
|5
|6S
|1
|98
|93
|263
|134
|41
|4S
|4
|205
|125
|372
|265
|136
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|3
|147
|109
|366
|182
|35
|Innings
|5
|139
|103
|352
|177
|57
|overs
|91
|1133.3
|331.4
|1154.4
|1457.4
|808
|Runs
|254
|4872
|2427
|8103
|6215
|2178
|wickets
|8
|154
|87
|331
|202
|94
|bestinning
|3/36
|4/30
|4/10
|5/15
|5/12
|6/33
|bestmatch
|4/95
|4/30
|4/10
|5/15
|5/12
|8/85
|Average
|31.75
|31.63
|27.89
|24.48
|30.76
|23.17
|econ
|2.79
|4.29
|7.31
|7.01
|4.26
|2.69
|Strike Rate
|68.2
|44.1
|22.8
|20.9
|43.2
|51.5
|4W
|0
|4
|3
|7
|5
|4
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Mohammad Nabi's all round brilliance hands Afghanistan a thumping 117 run victory
Afghanistan crashed Ireland by 117 runs on Wednesday (13th March) at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Mohammad Nabi's fifer and fifties from Hashmatullah Shahidi and Rahmanullah G
