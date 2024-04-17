Asghar Afghan Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Afghanistan
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|26th Dec, 1987
|Age
|36 years, 7 months, 16 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|6
|114
|75
|122
|147
|29
|Innings
|10
|108
|68
|114
|140
|44
|Not Out
|0
|10
|5
|14
|10
|2
|Runs
|440
|2424
|1382
|2751
|3007
|1861
|High Score
|164
|101
|62
|95
|101
|164
|Average
|44.00
|24.73
|21.93
|27.51
|23.13
|44.30
|Strike Rate
|57.06
|66.77
|110.82
|121.67
|64.58
|60.24
|100S
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|6
|50S
|3
|12
|4
|13
|14
|6
|6S
|11
|65
|69
|157
|75
|48
|4S
|37
|163
|87
|169
|207
|173
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|6
|114
|75
|122
|147
|29
|Innings
|2
|7
|1
|5
|12
|7
|overs
|3
|23.1
|0.4
|5.1
|34.3
|15.3
|Runs
|17
|91
|4
|51
|158
|52
|wickets
|0
|3
|1
|3
|3
|0
|bestinning
|1/1
|1/4
|1/4
|1/1
|bestmatch
|1/1
|1/4
|1/4
|1/1
|Average
|30.33
|4.00
|17.00
|52.66
|econ
|5.66
|3.92
|6.00
|9.87
|4.57
|3.35
|Strike Rate
|46.3
|4.0
|10.3
|69.0
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Asghar Afghan"
Rashid Khan considering to skip BBL
Rashid Khan feels"hurt" by Cricket Australia's recent decision to postpone thethree-match T20I series against Afghanistan indefinitely. Rashid, who is nowplaying for the Gujarat Ti
CA postpones T20I series against Afghanistan
Cricket Australia (CA) haspostponed the three-match men's T20 International series against Afghanistanscheduled for August this year. Following consultation with theAustralian Gove
Watch: Rashid Khan stuns everyone with his no-look six against Ireland in 2nd T20I
Afghanistan international Rashid Khan is a productive lower-order batter who is highly effective in playing cameos for the team.Despite being primarily a bowler, he has perfected t
Afghanistan call Rahmanullah Gurbaz for one-off Ireland Test
Rahmanullah Gurbaz hasn't put onwhite clothes even though he played ODIs and T20s in Afghanistan's jersey. Hehas been called up to the Test team for the upcoming Ireland series. So
Afghanistan lose ODI series against Sri Lanka with one match left
Afghanistan scored 128 runs forthe loss of two wickets in 26 overs. It's safe to say that a 308-run target ison the way to victory. But cricket is a game of uncertainty. 143 to 153
Rashid Khan misses out Afghanistan squad for one-off Test against Sri Lanka
The Afghanistan Cricket Board(ACB) has announced the 16-member squad for the one-off Test against Sri Lanka.Rashid Khan isn’t in the team as he’s not fully recovered from injury ye
Rashid Khan ruled out of India series
Afghanistan star leg spinner RashidKhan has been ruled out of the T20I series against India. Rashid Khan has not been involved in any formof competitive cricket since the 2023 ODI
Afghanistan to play Tests against Sri Lanka and Ireland
Afghanistan are still strugglingin Test cricket, the elite format of cricket. In all, they have played only 7Tests so far, 1 after April 2021. However, the Afghans are getting a ch
Mujeeb Ur Rahman returns to Afghanistan squad for India series
Finally, Mujeeb Ur Rahman hasbeen returned to the national team of Afghanistan. In the last few days, there hasbeen some apprehension about the future of Mujeeb in the national tea
BBL campaign of Mujeeb Ur Rahman concludes as ACB revokes his NOC
The No-Objection Certificate(NOC) that Mujeeb Ur Rahman had been playing for with the Melbourne Renegadesfor the remainder of the Big Bash League (BBL) has been withdrawn by theAfg
Jonathan Trott to continue as Afghanistan head coach
The contract that Jonathan Trott,a former batter for England, has as head coach of the Afghanistan men's cricketteam has been extended for an additional year. This comes after Trot
Naveen, Farooqi named in Afghanistan squad, Mujeeb misses out
The fast bowlers Naveen-ul-Haqand Fazalhaq Farooqi have been selected for Afghanistan's Twenty20International series against the United Arab Emirates (UAE). However, spinnerMujeeb