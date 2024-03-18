
Daren Sammy Career, Records, Awards, Wife, Biography & More

Daren Sammy
NationalityWest Indies
RoleAll Rounder
Born20th Dec, 1983
Age40 years, 7 months, 23 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches381266832019196
Innings6310552269161158
Not Out2301877379
Runs13231871587391830923549
High Score10689427189121
Average21.6824.9417.2620.4024.9323.81
Strike Rate67.88100.05147.48138.39
100S100002
50S59061422
6S34843123700
4S1571454525300
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 381266832019196
Innings 651195921900
overs 1035.5826152.4570.31275.42290.4
Runs 300738511116452658506312
wickets 848144160154217
bestinning 7/664/265/265/264/167/66
bestmatch 8/984/265/265/264/16
Average 35.7947.5425.3628.2837.9829.08
econ 2.904.667.317.934.582.75
Strike Rate 73.961.120.821.349.763.3
4W 111256
5W 4011010
10w 000000
News related "Daren Sammy"
thumb

Sammy says 'No' to Pakistan after Shane Watson

After Shane Watson now Darren Sammy also said no to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). For Pakistan's head coach slot, after Watson Sammy was PCB's second choice, who won two T20 world

thumb

Watson, Sammy the priority for Pakistan's vacant head coach role

Pakistan cricket is going throughthe biggest change in the memory. From the captain, coaching staff, and selectorsto the president of the cricket board, there has been a change. Th

thumb

"World cricket is doing everything so that West Indies Cricket are never strong again"

Chief Executive of Cricket WestIndies Jonny Grave alleged that the dominant cricket teams are trying toprevent West Indies cricket from becoming a strong team again.West Indies was

thumb

Bizarre run-out controversy in Australia-West Indies second T20I

A major controversy over umpiringwas seen in Australia - West Indies 2nd T20I. As the players did not apply, theumpire did not announce a single wicket decision in favor of Austral

thumb

Maxwell's record-equaling century gives Australia easy win

Glenn Maxwell has made himselfsynonymous with aggressive cricket. Maxwell hit a great century in the secondT20I against the West Indies in an extremely brutal batting. And on thato

thumb

Australia grab dominant 8-wicket win against West Indies in third ODI

Australia made memorable their1000th ODI match in their history. They won the match against the West Indieswith 259 balls to spare and set a record for winning the match with the h

thumb

Sean Abbott stars in Australia's comfortable win against West Indies

Sean Abbott shined with bothbatting and bowling in the second match of the three-match ODI series. Australiawon by 83 runs against the West Indies thanks to Abbott's all-round skil

thumb

Shamar Joseph rewarded with CWI central contract

Shamar Joseph gave the entirecricket world a big shock by bringing a historic victory to the West Indies atthe Gabba. Shamar, who wrote a remarkable story of comeback and fight to

thumb

Shamar Joseph's 7-wicket haul give West Indies win in Australia after 27 years

West Indies have secured a greatvictory against Australia thrillingly. The visiting team defeated Australia by8 runs in the second and final Test in Brisbane. Australia collapsed l

thumb

Shamar Joseph in history book on Test debut

West Indies could not put up anyresistance against Australia in the Adelaide Test. However, the pacer ShamarJoseph, who got the taste of debut for West Indies, spread light in the

thumb

Hazlewood stars in Australia's 10-wicket easy win over West Indies

Australia's victory was almostassured by the end of the second day of play in the Adelaide Test. They tookthe expected win in the first session of the third day. Australia beat Wes

thumb

Shane Dowrich sues Cricket West Indies for loss of earnings

Despite being 'qualified', he didnot get a place in the national team. On the contrary, the contract was canceled.The complaint was about not playing enough matches. So this time t

