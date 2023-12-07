Andre Fletcher
|Nationality
|West Indies
|Role
|Born
|28th Nov, 1987
|Age
|36 years, 8 months, 13 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|25
|54
|271
|108
|71
|Innings
|25
|52
|266
|105
|126
|Not Out
|0
|7
|32
|4
|8
|Runs
|354
|950
|6637
|2304
|3678
|High Score
|54
|84
|103
|132
|123
|Average
|14.16
|21.11
|28.36
|22.81
|31.16
|Strike Rate
|64.48
|111.37
|119.45
|100S
|0
|0
|3
|1
|5
|50S
|2
|6
|34
|12
|22
|6S
|7
|51
|292
|0
|0
|4S
|42
|66
|567
|0
|0
|Matches
|25
|54
|271
|108
|71
|Innings
|3
|0
|5
|6
|0
|overs
|4.4
|0
|7
|13.2
|38.1
|Runs
|26
|0
|55
|80
|142
|wickets
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|bestinning
|2/22
|2/3
|2/32
|bestmatch
|2/22
|2/3
|2/34
|Average
|27.50
|40.00
|71.00
|econ
|5.57
|7.85
|6.00
|3.72
|Strike Rate
|21.0
|40.0
|114.5
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
