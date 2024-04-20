
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Players
  • Andrew Tye Profile stats, biography, news and photos

Andrew Tye Profile stats, biography, news and photos

Andrew Tye
NationalityAustralia
RoleBowlers
Born12th Dec, 1986
Age37 years, 7 months, 30 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches732229589
Innings715953510
Not Out3739140
Runs578372333652
High Score1920444410
Average14.2510.3712.9116.005.20
Strike Rate118.75109.21128.87111.2546.42
100S00000
50S00000
6S2441162
4S5546254
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 732229589
Innings 7312265817
overs 64.3113.5820.2486.3283.1
Runs 39299767482667991
wickets 124732012727
bestinning 5/464/235/176/463/47
bestmatch 5/464/235/176/466/159
Average 32.6621.2121.0821.0036.70
econ 6.078.758.225.483.49
Strike Rate 32.214.515.322.962.9
4W 01950
5W 10340
10w 00000
News related "Andrew Tye"
thumb

Agar, Stoinis, Behrendorff and Tye opt for freelance cricket without WA contract

The landscape of Australian cricketer contracts is undergoing significant changes as Ashton Agar, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Behrendorff, and Andrew Tye have been omitted from Western A

thumb

Aaron Hardie makes unwanted record in third T20I against India

It was a nightmare for bowlersduring the third Twenty20 International match between India and Australia,which took place at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The batsmensc

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Andrew Tye signs Northamptonshire in T20 Blast 2023

Australian seamer Andrew Tye has signed for the T20 Blast 2023 with Northamptonshire County Cricket Club (NCCC), the club announced on Wednesday.Andrew Tye, the Australian seamer,

thumb

Debutants Morrisville Samp Army marches off in style trouncing Team Abu Dhabi to finish third

Debutants Morrisville SAMP Armymarched off in style by bowling out Team Abu Dhabi for a paltry 48 runs in 8.4overs to record an emphatic 79-runs victory in the third place play-off

thumb

In shorter formats, bowlers win you tournaments, says Team Abu Dhabi’s Andrew Tye

The T10 format is considered tobe the fastest in the sport of cricket, with many players calling it a more batter-friendlyformat. Be that as it may, a few of the bowlers have left

thumb

Team Abu Dhabi- Delhi Bulls match ends in an exciting tie to lit up Abu Dhabi T10

Team Abu Dhabi and Delhi Bullsbattled hard for a victory but the match ended in a tie. The second match ofthe day in the Abu Dhabi T10 on Friday at the Abu Dhabi Zayed Cricket stad

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

The Andrew Tye Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Andrew James Tye (born 12 December 1986) is an Australian cricketer who plays for the Australia national cricket team One Day Internationals (ODIs) and Twenty20 Internationals (T20

thumb

IPL: 5 cricketers who have been underutilized by CSK in IPL

One of the most loved franchises around the world, Chennai Super Kings always has a place in the hearts of the fans. They didn't fail to entertain their fans whenever they come on

thumb

Toss: Mosaddek, Saifuddin in as Bangladesh opt to bat first again

Bangladesh have won the toss andopted to bat first again against the visitors Australia in the last match of the five-match T20I series at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. T

thumb

Live: Unchanged Bangladesh opt to bat first again

Bangladesh have won the toss and optedto bat first again against the visitors Australia in the fourth of five-match T20Iseries at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. The hosts

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.