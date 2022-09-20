
Nathan McCullum

Nathan McCullum
NationalityNew Zealand
RoleBowlers
Born1st Sep, 1980
Age43 years, 11 months, 10 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches846317320365
Innings6241135159103
Not Out1115372710
Runs1070299161830772329
High Score653676119106
Average20.9811.5016.5123.3125.04
Strike Rate87.70100.67125.91nullnull
100S00011
50S4041614
6S3386400
4S691910900
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 846317320365
Innings 815915900
overs 589.2187.15271513.11918
Runs 29561278378369995567
wickets 6358157169139
bestinning 3/244/164/165/396/90
bestmatch 3/244/164/165/39null
Average 46.9222.0324.0941.4140.05
econ 5.016.827.174.622.90
Strike Rate 56.119.320.153.782.7
4W 02400
5W 00013
10w 00000
News related "Nathan McCullum"
thumb

Allen, Bracewell earn place in New Zealand's T20 World Cup squad

New Zealand have announced a15-member squad for the eighth T20 World Cup in Australia. Finn Allen andMichael Bracewell have been called into the squad. They will play the firstWorl

thumb

The Nathan McCullum Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Former cricketer Nathan McCullum is a brilliant player from New Zealand. He is also called NL McCullum. Nathan McCullum's role in cricket is a former Batsman of Country and his bat

thumb

McCullum threatens culprit who spread false rumours about Nathan's death

Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum, who is also the younger brother of Nathan McCullum was furious after hearing the fake rumors of his brother's death and threatened the

thumb

Nathan Mccullum ends rumors on his death

Former New Zealand right arm spinner Nathan Mccullum has given full stops to the news going around the social media that the cricketer was no more due to health issues.Rumours are

