Timm van der Gugten

NationalityAustralia
RoleBowlers
Born25th Feb, 1991
Age33 years, 5 months, 14 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches8421206780
Innings4125038109
Not Out04191235
Runs541094424151427
High Score4940484985
Average13.5013.6214.2515.9619.28
Strike Rate80.59132.92136.0090.4147.80
100S00000
50S00007
6S46251313
4S142133192
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 8421206780
Innings 84111666125
overs 54127.5366.2506.42225.4
Runs 195939305027086974
wickets 124213378253
bestinning 5/243/95/215/247/42
bestmatch 5/243/95/215/2410/121
Average 16.2522.3522.9334.7127.56
econ 3.617.348.325.343.13
Strike Rate 27.018.216.538.952.7
4W 004211
5W 101113
10w 00001
News related "Timm van der Gugten"
thumb

Live: Netherlands win toss and elect to bowl first, Shanto-Soumya to open for Bangladesh

Netherlands have won the toss andelected to bowl first against Bangladesh in their first match of the Super 12stage of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Hobart. Bangladesh do not wal

thumb

Ackermann, van der Merwe back in Netherlands squad for ICC T20 World Cup

Both Roelof van der Merwe andColin Ackermann have been added to the Netherlands squad for the upcoming T20World Cup in Australia. The team that feature a powerfulpace attack with L

thumb

38-year-old Barresi back in Netherlands squad after 3 years

The Koninklijke NederlandseCricket Bond (KNCB) has named a 15-member squad for the ICC Men's Cricket WorldCup Super League matches against Pakistan. The important Super League seri

thumb

The Hundred: Birmingham Phoenix add in squad D'Oliveira and Timm van der Gugten

The duo linked up with the team following the injuries to hitter Tom Abell and fast bowler Olly Stone ahead of Saturday's season opener against the Trent Rockets at Trent Bridge.Va

thumb

Watch: Glamorgan pull off the ropes from the jaws of defeat in last ball

Nowadays, the cricket fraternity has seen several thrilling finishes especially those that transpire in the final over. The ongoing edition of the T20 Blast 2021 has produced notab

thumb

Netherlands begin Super League with 1-run win

Netherlands have handed Ireland a 1-run defeat in the first ODI at Utrecht to bag their first Cricket World Cup Super League points.Hosts Netherlands managed 195 all-out in 50 over

