Craig Young

NationalityIreland
RoleBowlers
Born4th Apr, 1990
Age34 years, 4 months, 7 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches3956897418
Innings2321344718
Not Out111014156
Runs856712527097
High Score1222223023
Average7.086.096.258.438.08
Strike Rate75.2272.0477.1681.8143.11
100S00000
50S00000
6S22271
4S75112412
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 3956897418
Innings 3653876930
overs 310.2177.2297569.2452.5
Runs 16951413234530791617
wickets 655911511367
bestinning 5/464/135/155/465/37
bestmatch 5/464/135/155/468/122
Average 26.0723.9420.3927.2424.13
econ 5.467.967.895.403.57
Strike Rate 28.618.015.430.240.5
4W 12454
5W 10212
10w 00000
thumb

Craig Young ruled out of T20 World Cup, Graham Hume replaces him

Before the start of the T20 WorldCup, the Irish national cricket team have been hit by injuries. Veteran CraigYoung has been ruled out of the World Cup due to injury. Fast bowler G

thumb

Pacers lead from the front as Ireland level series 1-1

Ireland have got their second win in ICC ODI Super League as they have beaten Netherlands by 8 wickets in second ODI on Friday at Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd in Utrecht.Batting fir

thumb

Balbirnie to lead as Ireland announce 14 members squad

Cricket Ireland has chosen a dynamic 14-player squad for first one-day international match against England at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The first match is going to take place

