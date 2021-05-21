
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Boyd Rankin

Boyd Rankin
NationalityIreland
RoleBowlers
Born5th Jul, 1984
Age40 years, 1 month6 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches3755097140108
Innings634152654129
Not Out1218142852
Runs431006487168704
High Score171816161856
Average8.607.699.147.256.469.14
Strike Rate43.4341.8486.4885.2946.5341.14
100S000000
50S000001
6S013428
4S6434978
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 3755097140108
Innings 6734996136190
overs 73.56171783331029.12598.4
Runs 30429551219239950469316
wickets 810655107184352
bestinning 2/54/153/164/94/156/55
bestmatch 4/914/153/164/94/158/115
Average 38.0027.8722.1622.4227.4226.46
econ 4.114.786.847.204.903.58
Strike Rate 55.334.919.418.633.544.2
4W 0401615
5W 000009
10w 000000
News related "Boyd Rankin"
thumb

Boyd Rankin announces retirement

Ireland fast bowler Boyd Rankin, who has represented England as well, has announced retirement from international cricket and provincial cricket with immediate effect.Rankin has pl

thumb

Balbirnie to lead as Ireland announce 14 members squad

Cricket Ireland has chosen a dynamic 14-player squad for first one-day international match against England at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The first match is going to take place

thumb

Ireland set for historic Lord's Test

The newly bred elite member of the International Cricket Council, Ireland has all-set to step into the Lord's for a historic Test contest against England. [caption id="attachment_1

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.