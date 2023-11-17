
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Players
  • Wellington Masakadza profile stats, biography, news and photos

Wellington Masakadza profile stats, biography, news and photos

Wellington Masakadza
NationalityZimbabwe
RoleBowlers
Born4th Oct, 1993
Age30 years, 7 months, 2 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches33539729950
Innings62120376278
Not Out147121512
Runs44133872617641279
High Score173419566684
Average8.807.826.6910.4416.2519.37
Strike Rate19.4650.3781.30102.3571.0639.60
100S000000
50S000126
6S000168
4S21162563128
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 33539729950
Innings 53239729585
overs 87.1245.2123237.1809.51425.1
Runs 2681208871165134653971
wickets 7313469103160
bestinning 3/714/214/114/114/216/41
bestmatch 4/1564/214/114/114/2110/98
Average 38.2838.9625.6123.9233.6424.81
econ 3.074.927.086.964.272.78
Strike Rate 74.747.421.720.647.153.4
4W 012247
5W 000007
10w 000001
News related "Wellington Masakadza"
thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Mushfiqur hits four fours in last over but Joburg Buffaloes fall two runs short

The Durban Qalandars won a thriller to kick start the fifth day of theinaugural edition of the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10 at the Harare Sports Club.The Qalandars, who were given a

thumb

Garry Ballance starts his Zimbabwe career with emphatic 5-wicket win over Ireland

After more than five and a halfyears, former England cricketerGary Ballance has played international cricket. He has also contributedwith the bat in the first match for his home co

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

Ervine, Chatara, Muzarabani, Shumba back in Zimbabwe's T20 World Cup squad

After 6 long years, Zimbabwe havequalified to play in the main stage of an ICC global tournament. The Test-playingnation last participated in the ICC T20 World Cup in 2016. However

thumb

Top players missing as Zimbabwe announce squad for India series

Zimbabwe have announced a 17-memberteam for the ODI series against India starting from August 18. Zimbabwe's starcricketers could not return to this important series due to injurie

thumb

Live: Zimbabwe elect to bat first again, both teams make three changes

Zimbabwe have won the toss againand elected to bat first for the third straight time in the series against thehosts Bangladesh of the three-match T20I series on Tuesday (August 2)

thumb

Zimbabwe bounce back to level series

Zimbabwe have picked up their first win of the series against Bangladesh, beating them by 23 runs in the second T20I to level three-match series 1-1.Just in a space of one day, Ban

thumb

Live: Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 1st ODI, McLean Park, Napier

New Zealand might have surrendered to India in ODIs but their resurgence in T20Is means that they would be looking forward to carrying on the same momentum as they invite Banglades

thumb

Live: Bangladesh elected to bat, Ban vs Zim, 2nd Test at Dhaka

Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad has won the toss and decided to bat first in the second test at the Mirpur Sher-e Bangla National Cricket stadium in Dhaka. Mohammad Mithun and

thumb

Live: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI, Chattogram

1-0 up in the series Bangladesh should go on and win the remaining two matches in Chittagong for earning yet another series white wash.In the first match at the Sher e Bangla Natio

thumb

Live: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI at Mirpur, 2018

There was a time when Bangladesh and Zimbabwe used to be the arch-rivals. The cricket world would mock their contests as the 'Mini Ashes'. In the beginning days, Zimbabwe were the

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.