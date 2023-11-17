Wellington Masakadza profile stats, biography, news and photos
|Nationality
|Zimbabwe
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|4th Oct, 1993
|Age
|30 years, 7 months, 2 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|3
|35
|39
|72
|99
|50
|Innings
|6
|21
|20
|37
|62
|78
|Not Out
|1
|4
|7
|12
|15
|12
|Runs
|44
|133
|87
|261
|764
|1279
|High Score
|17
|34
|19
|56
|66
|84
|Average
|8.80
|7.82
|6.69
|10.44
|16.25
|19.37
|Strike Rate
|19.46
|50.37
|81.30
|102.35
|71.06
|39.60
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|6
|6S
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|8
|4S
|2
|11
|6
|25
|63
|128
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|3
|35
|39
|72
|99
|50
|Innings
|5
|32
|39
|72
|95
|85
|overs
|87.1
|245.2
|123
|237.1
|809.5
|1425.1
|Runs
|268
|1208
|871
|1651
|3465
|3971
|wickets
|7
|31
|34
|69
|103
|160
|bestinning
|3/71
|4/21
|4/11
|4/11
|4/21
|6/41
|bestmatch
|4/156
|4/21
|4/11
|4/11
|4/21
|10/98
|Average
|38.28
|38.96
|25.61
|23.92
|33.64
|24.81
|econ
|3.07
|4.92
|7.08
|6.96
|4.27
|2.78
|Strike Rate
|74.7
|47.4
|21.7
|20.6
|47.1
|53.4
|4W
|0
|1
|2
|2
|4
|7
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
