Abu Hider
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|14th Feb, 1996
|Age
|28 years, 5 months, 26 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Fast Medium
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|2
|13
|85
|101
|53
|Innings
|1
|5
|41
|54
|73
|Not Out
|0
|4
|22
|18
|16
|Runs
|1
|58
|338
|475
|1054
|High Score
|1
|22
|53
|54
|77
|Average
|1.00
|58.00
|17.78
|13.19
|18.49
|Strike Rate
|9.09
|134.88
|114.57
|78.64
|50.33
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|6S
|0
|4
|17
|21
|33
|4S
|0
|5
|24
|28
|105
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|2
|13
|85
|101
|53
|Innings
|2
|12
|81
|101
|91
|overs
|18
|36
|247.5
|770
|1273.5
|Runs
|89
|330
|2087
|3951
|4505
|wickets
|3
|6
|66
|146
|150
|bestinning
|2/50
|2/40
|4/19
|6/35
|6/86
|bestmatch
|2/50
|2/40
|4/19
|6/35
|9/126
|Average
|29.66
|55.00
|31.62
|27.06
|30.03
|econ
|4.94
|9.16
|8.42
|5.13
|3.53
|Strike Rate
|36.0
|36.0
|22.5
|31.6
|50.9
|4W
|0
|0
|2
|6
|8
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Abu Hider"
Mushfiqur, Munim star in Abahani's big win
Abahani Limited has picked up a thumping win by 60 runs against their ‘arch rival’ Mohammedan Sporting Club in their first Super League match at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stad
Mashrafe set to join ODI squad
Bangladesh ODI skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza's participation in the upcoming three-match ODI series against Windies was under the cloud of uncertainty as his wife has been physicall
HP 'white-wash' Northern Territory with another massive victory
Impressive Bangladesh High Performance (HP) squad have registered another massive victory of 141 runs over the Northern Territory XI to fulfill white-wash in the five-match ODI ser
Bashar explains the reason behind Rony's not getting chance
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) recently have announced a preliminary squad ahead the upcoming two-match Test series against Australia which is scheduled to be played in August.
Photo Album: BPL 4, Match-6, Comilla Victorians vs Barisal Bulls
In the sixth match of AKS Bangladesh Premier League 2016, Barisal Bulls passed over the Comilla Victorians and won the game by 8 wickets.Brief Score: Comilla Victorians 129/8 (20 o
Photo Album: Warm-up match between BCB XI and Afghanistan
Afghanistan have made a good start to their Bangladesh tour as they beat Bangladesh Cricket Board XI by 66 runs in the only tour match at Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium in Fatullah.