Abu Hider

NationalityBangladesh
RoleBowlers
Born14th Feb, 1996
Age28 years, 5 months, 26 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Fast Medium
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches2138510153
Innings15415473
Not Out04221816
Runs1583384751054
High Score122535477
Average1.0058.0017.7813.1918.49
Strike Rate9.09134.88114.5778.6450.33
100S00000
50S00114
6S04172133
4S052428105
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 2138510153
Innings 2128110191
overs 1836247.57701273.5
Runs 89330208739514505
wickets 3666146150
bestinning 2/502/404/196/356/86
bestmatch 2/502/404/196/359/126
Average 29.6655.0031.6227.0630.03
econ 4.949.168.425.133.53
Strike Rate 36.036.022.531.650.9
4W 00268
5W 00026
10w 00000
News related "Abu Hider"
thumb

Mushfiqur, Munim star in Abahani's big win

Abahani Limited has picked up a thumping win by 60 runs against their ‘arch rival’ Mohammedan Sporting Club in their first Super League match at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stad

thumb

Mashrafe set to join ODI squad

Bangladesh ODI skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza's participation in the upcoming three-match ODI series against Windies was under the cloud of uncertainty as his wife has been physicall

thumb

HP 'white-wash' Northern Territory with another massive victory

Impressive Bangladesh High Performance (HP) squad have registered another massive victory of 141 runs over the Northern Territory XI to fulfill white-wash in the five-match ODI ser

thumb

Bashar explains the reason behind Rony's not getting chance

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) recently have announced a preliminary squad ahead the upcoming two-match Test series against Australia which is scheduled to be played in August.

thumb

Photo Album: BPL 4, Match-6, Comilla Victorians vs Barisal Bulls

In the sixth match of AKS Bangladesh Premier League 2016, Barisal Bulls passed over the Comilla Victorians and won the game by 8 wickets.Brief Score: Comilla Victorians 129/8 (20 o

thumb

Photo Album: Warm-up match between BCB XI and Afghanistan

Afghanistan have made a good start to their Bangladesh tour as they beat Bangladesh Cricket Board XI by 66 runs in the only tour match at Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium in Fatullah.

Latest News

