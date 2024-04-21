
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Mohammad Amir

Mohammad Amir
NationalityPakistan
RoleBowlers
Born13th Apr, 1992
Age32 years, 3 months, 29 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Fast Medium
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches3661502598469
Innings6730148738104
Not Out11106391616
Runs751363592964131384
High Score487321217366
Average13.4118.157.376.1618.7715.72
Strike Rate37.9281.7581.9489.1580.3544.86
100S000000
50S020022
6S3839813
4S913221837169
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 3661502598469
Innings 67605025383124
overs 1269.5502.1179.5929.2707.22132.4
Runs 362724001263661632796020
wickets 1198159303123266
bestinning 6/445/304/136/175/307/61
bestmatch 7/645/304/136/175/3010/72
Average 30.4729.6221.4021.8326.6522.63
econ 2.854.777.027.114.632.82
Strike Rate 64.037.118.218.434.548.1
4W 6117111
5W 4102213
10w 000002
News related "Mohammad Amir"
thumb

"Pakistan should have no excuse for losing the T20 World Cup 2024"-Mohammad Amir

Pakistan thumped New Zealand by 7 wickets in the second T20I of the 5 match T20I series. It was Mohammad Amir's comeback match and he made it super special by picking up two wicket

thumb

Pakistani pacers run riot to hand New Zealand a thumping defeat

Pakistan thrashed New Zealand by 7 wickets on Saturday (20th April) at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi. Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Amir and Shadab Khan ran riot to bundle

thumb

RIP Pakistan domestic cricket: Hafeez

A few days ago, Imad Wasim andMohammad Amir came into the discussion after performing well in PSL. Later,they came out from their retirement in talks with the PCB. Both have got ac

thumb

Mohammad Hafeez Expresses Concern Over Pakistan's T20I Squad Selection " R.I.P "

Former Pakistan captain and ex-Director of Cricket Mohammad Hafeez has voiced his concerns following the announcement of the 17-man squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series ag

thumb

Ramiz Raja Argues Against Mohammad Amir's Return : "Mohammad Amir should never play for Pakistan"

Former Pakistan cricketer and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja believes Mohammad Amir should not be allowed to play for Pakistan just because he was involved in mat

thumb

29 Pakistan cricketers set for army training camp

There have been complaints aboutthe fitness of Pakistani cricketers for a long time. It has been said more thanonce that the players are not fit enough. As the new head of the Paki

thumb

Mohammad Amir reverses retirement decision ahead of T20 world cup

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir took back his international retirement for the ICC men's T20 world cup 2024, which commences from June 1st in the USA and West Indies. Mohammad A

thumb

Mohammad Amir chooses ILT20 over BPL

The decision has been changed atthe last minute. Not Bangladesh's BPL, Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir choosesUAE's franchise tournament ILT20. Amir will play there for the Desert Vip

thumb

Shan Masood name Karachi King's new captain for PSL 9

Left-handed batsman Shan Masood has been named captain of Karachi Kings for the next season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), just days after he was named Test captain of the nat

thumb

Dale Benkenstein appoint as Lancashire's head coach

Lancashire have confirmed the appointment of Dale Benkenstein as their new head coach, signaling his departure from Gloucestershire.Lancashire have appointed Dale Benkenstein from

thumb

Karachi Kings appointed Phil Simmons as their Head coach

The Karachi Kings have appointed former West Indies head coach Phil Simmons as their head coach for the upcoming ninth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), replacing Johan Bo

thumb

Shan Masood Moves to Karachi Kings for HBL PSL 9

Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood, known for his contributions to Multan Sultans in previous seasons of the Pakistan Super League, has officially joined the ranks of Karachi Kings.

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.