Mohammad Amir
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|13th Apr, 1992
|Age
|32 years, 3 months, 29 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Fast Medium
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|36
|61
|50
|259
|84
|69
|Innings
|67
|30
|14
|87
|38
|104
|Not Out
|11
|10
|6
|39
|16
|16
|Runs
|751
|363
|59
|296
|413
|1384
|High Score
|48
|73
|21
|21
|73
|66
|Average
|13.41
|18.15
|7.37
|6.16
|18.77
|15.72
|Strike Rate
|37.92
|81.75
|81.94
|89.15
|80.35
|44.86
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|6S
|3
|8
|3
|9
|8
|13
|4S
|91
|32
|2
|18
|37
|169
|Matches
|36
|61
|50
|259
|84
|69
|Innings
|67
|60
|50
|253
|83
|124
|overs
|1269.5
|502.1
|179.5
|929.2
|707.2
|2132.4
|Runs
|3627
|2400
|1263
|6616
|3279
|6020
|wickets
|119
|81
|59
|303
|123
|266
|bestinning
|6/44
|5/30
|4/13
|6/17
|5/30
|7/61
|bestmatch
|7/64
|5/30
|4/13
|6/17
|5/30
|10/72
|Average
|30.47
|29.62
|21.40
|21.83
|26.65
|22.63
|econ
|2.85
|4.77
|7.02
|7.11
|4.63
|2.82
|Strike Rate
|64.0
|37.1
|18.2
|18.4
|34.5
|48.1
|4W
|6
|1
|1
|7
|1
|11
|5W
|4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|13
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
