  David Miller Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More

David Miller Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More

David Miller
NationalitySouth Africa
RoleBatsman
Born10th Jun, 1989
Age35 years, 2 months, 1 day
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches16011445426363
Innings1379941122899
Not Out4134137587
Runs40902216972771183342
High Score139106120139177
Average42.6034.0935.5041.8736.32
Strike Rate103.33144.64138.77100.9957.80
100S52496
50S236444519
6S11810643520342
4S305147683542459
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 16011445426363
Innings 00304
overs 00308.2
Runs 0031042
wickets 00000
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ 10.335.04
Strike Rate
4W 00000
5W 00000
10w 00000
News related "David Miller"
thumb

New Zealand, South Africa unveil jerseys for T20 World Cup 2024

In anticipation of this year'sICC T20 World Cup, which will take place in the United States and the WestIndies beginning on June 1, New Zealand and South Africa have revealed their

thumb

Pant, Warrier shine in Delhi's narrow margin win over Gujrat

Delhi Capitals beat Gujrat Titans by a narrow margin of 4 runs on Wednesday (24th April) at Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium, Delhi. Rishabh Pant's impressive 88* off 43 including a 31

thumb

Ireland to host South Africa in Abu Dhabi in September

Ireland will play ODI and T20Iseries against South Africa in United Arab Emirates in September. The twoseries were scheduled to be hosted in Ireland, but owing to economic andinfra

thumb

Watch: Incredible Catch by Rishabh Pant Removes David Miller in IPL 2024

In their IPL clash against the Gujarat Titans, the Delhi Capitals kicked off with a roaring start, securing four wickets within the powerplay on Wednesday. The thrilling performanc

thumb

Head smashes 39-ball century to create history in IPL

Travis Head slammed a 39 ball century and made history in the Indian Premier League (IPL) against Royal Challengers Bangaluru on Monday (15th April) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Head-

thumb

David Miller set to miss Gujarat's next match against Rajasthan

Spencer Johnson, left-arm pacerfor the Gujarat Titans (GT), believes that the team's finisher, David Miller,who hasn't participated in their last two games, both of which have been

thumb

David Miller set to miss some matches for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2024

David Miller will be sidelinedfor a few weeks, according to information disclosed by GT player KaneWilliamson during the mid-inning break of Thursday's Indian Premier League (IPL20

thumb

Mohit Sharma, Millar shine as Gujrat ace Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

Gujrat Titans beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets on Sunday (31st March) at Ahmedabad. A brilliant spell from Mohit Sharma, who picked up 3 wickets conceding just 25 runs and a j

thumb

Tony De Zorzi and Nandre Burger get maiden central contract as CSA announces central contract list for 2024-2025 season

Young pace bowling sensation Nandre Burger and batting prodigy Tony De Zorzi have earned their first national contracts as Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced their contract list

thumb

T20I status not granted to South Africa and Zimbabwe matches at Africa Games

Some confusion has resulted fromthe international status of matches played at the recently concluded AfricanGames. Certain encounters in this T20-format tournament were grantedinte

thumb

Kane Williamson picks AB De Villiers as the greatest T20 player, But is he?

Recently,New Zealandcricket playerKane Williamson picked South Africancricketer AB De Villiers as the greatest T20 player of all time. But as a cricket enthusiast, it is hard to de

thumb

David Miller confirmed to play for Fortune Barishal in BPL 2024 final

David Miller will play thisyear's BPL final in Fortune Barishal's jersey. The South African batter wasscheduled to play till the second qualifier but agreed to play in the final at

