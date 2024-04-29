David Miller Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More
|Nationality
|South Africa
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|10th Jun, 1989
|Age
|35 years, 2 months, 1 day
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|160
|114
|454
|263
|63
|Innings
|137
|99
|411
|228
|99
|Not Out
|41
|34
|137
|58
|7
|Runs
|4090
|2216
|9727
|7118
|3342
|High Score
|139
|106
|120
|139
|177
|Average
|42.60
|34.09
|35.50
|41.87
|36.32
|Strike Rate
|103.33
|144.64
|138.77
|100.99
|57.80
|100S
|5
|2
|4
|9
|6
|50S
|23
|6
|44
|45
|19
|6S
|118
|106
|435
|203
|42
|4S
|305
|147
|683
|542
|459
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|160
|114
|454
|263
|63
|Innings
|0
|0
|3
|0
|4
|overs
|0
|0
|3
|0
|8.2
|Runs
|0
|0
|31
|0
|42
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|10.33
|5.04
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "David Miller"
New Zealand, South Africa unveil jerseys for T20 World Cup 2024
In anticipation of this year'sICC T20 World Cup, which will take place in the United States and the WestIndies beginning on June 1, New Zealand and South Africa have revealed their
Pant, Warrier shine in Delhi's narrow margin win over Gujrat
Delhi Capitals beat Gujrat Titans by a narrow margin of 4 runs on Wednesday (24th April) at Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium, Delhi. Rishabh Pant's impressive 88* off 43 including a 31
Ireland to host South Africa in Abu Dhabi in September
Ireland will play ODI and T20Iseries against South Africa in United Arab Emirates in September. The twoseries were scheduled to be hosted in Ireland, but owing to economic andinfra
Watch: Incredible Catch by Rishabh Pant Removes David Miller in IPL 2024
In their IPL clash against the Gujarat Titans, the Delhi Capitals kicked off with a roaring start, securing four wickets within the powerplay on Wednesday. The thrilling performanc
Head smashes 39-ball century to create history in IPL
Travis Head slammed a 39 ball century and made history in the Indian Premier League (IPL) against Royal Challengers Bangaluru on Monday (15th April) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Head-
David Miller set to miss Gujarat's next match against Rajasthan
Spencer Johnson, left-arm pacerfor the Gujarat Titans (GT), believes that the team's finisher, David Miller,who hasn't participated in their last two games, both of which have been
David Miller set to miss some matches for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2024
David Miller will be sidelinedfor a few weeks, according to information disclosed by GT player KaneWilliamson during the mid-inning break of Thursday's Indian Premier League (IPL20
Mohit Sharma, Millar shine as Gujrat ace Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets
Gujrat Titans beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets on Sunday (31st March) at Ahmedabad. A brilliant spell from Mohit Sharma, who picked up 3 wickets conceding just 25 runs and a j
Tony De Zorzi and Nandre Burger get maiden central contract as CSA announces central contract list for 2024-2025 season
Young pace bowling sensation Nandre Burger and batting prodigy Tony De Zorzi have earned their first national contracts as Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced their contract list
T20I status not granted to South Africa and Zimbabwe matches at Africa Games
Some confusion has resulted fromthe international status of matches played at the recently concluded AfricanGames. Certain encounters in this T20-format tournament were grantedinte
Kane Williamson picks AB De Villiers as the greatest T20 player, But is he?
Recently,New Zealandcricket playerKane Williamson picked South Africancricketer AB De Villiers as the greatest T20 player of all time. But as a cricket enthusiast, it is hard to de
David Miller confirmed to play for Fortune Barishal in BPL 2024 final
David Miller will play thisyear's BPL final in Fortune Barishal's jersey. The South African batter wasscheduled to play till the second qualifier but agreed to play in the final at