Tom Blundell Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Tom Blundell
NationalityNew Zealand
Role
Born1st Sep, 1990
Age33 years, 11 months, 10 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches2487606396
Innings40865456163
Not Out4126220
Runs163121459116015195490
High Score138683079151153
Average45.3030.5714.7524.1628.1238.39
Strike Rate49.7584.9278.66124.7383.0054.08
100S4000114
50S10209827
6S510301222
4S207244102152717
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 2487606396
Innings 100105
overs 3000.1016
Runs 13004065
wickets 000001
bestinning 1/15
bestmatch 1/27
Average 65.00
econ 4.3324.004.06
Strike Rate 96.0
4W 000000
5W 000000
10w 000000
News related "Tom Blundell"
thumb

Adam Milne and Fin Allen ruled out of Pakistan tour

Adam Milne and Fin Allen are ruled out of the upcoming Pakistan tour, which is set to be commenced from 18th April and the tour consists of a 5 match T20I series. Tom BlundellFin A

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Kane Williamson suffers fracture in thumb, Tom Blundell called in as cover

New Zealand's unbeaten start to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup has been marred by the news that captain Kane Williamson has a broken thumb and will be unavailable until the end of

thumb

Debutant Khaled Ahmed and Mahedi restrict New Zealand to 254

New Zealand have posted 254 on the board. The debutant Khaled Ahmed and Mahedi Hasan shared 3 wickets each, while Mustafizur was at his flow today with two wickets. But Tom Blundel

thumb

Williamson ton sets for a thrilling final day against England

Kiwis were trailing by 24 runs after day 3. They started exactly from where they left off. Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls made a 55 runs stand, but Robinson broke the partnersh

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

Mitchell, Blundell and Leach achieve their best career ICC Test rankings

New Zealanders Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell achieved career-best Test finishes in 12th and 20th respectively after record performances against England. On the bowling front, Eng

thumb

Pope and Root hit fifties as England inch towards clean sweep

England are just 113 runs away from a well deserved series victory against New Zealand. New Zealand managed to give a target of 296, through the fifties of Daryl Mitchell and Tom B

thumb

Mitchell, Blundell frustrate England again

New Zealand have finished thefirst day of the last and third Test strongly against England after the earlyblow caused by the hosts in Leeds on Thursday (June 23). The visitors have

thumb

Mitchell, Blundell headline Day 1

New Zealand have finished thefirst day of the second Test in a strong position against the hosts England withthe help of two unbeaten half-centuries from Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blu

thumb

Blundell's bizarre dismissal was a 'freak occurrence', says team coach

New Zealand and Wellington opening batsman Tom Blundell's bizarre dismissal of obstructing the field was a freak occurrence, according to his team coach Glenn Pocknall.On Sunday, t

thumb

Devon Conway's international debut will excite me, says his coach

Devon Conway, the South Africa-born batsman who shifted to New Zealand few months ago, can't wait more to make his international debut, according to his professional coach Glenn Po

