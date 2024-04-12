Tom Blundell Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|New Zealand
|Role
|Born
|1st Sep, 1990
|Age
|33 years, 11 months, 10 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|24
|8
|7
|60
|63
|96
|Innings
|40
|8
|6
|54
|56
|163
|Not Out
|4
|1
|2
|6
|2
|20
|Runs
|1631
|214
|59
|1160
|1519
|5490
|High Score
|138
|68
|30
|79
|151
|153
|Average
|45.30
|30.57
|14.75
|24.16
|28.12
|38.39
|Strike Rate
|49.75
|84.92
|78.66
|124.73
|83.00
|54.08
|100S
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|50S
|10
|2
|0
|9
|8
|27
|6S
|5
|1
|0
|30
|12
|22
|4S
|207
|24
|4
|102
|152
|717
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|24
|8
|7
|60
|63
|96
|Innings
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|overs
|3
|0
|0
|0.1
|0
|16
|Runs
|13
|0
|0
|4
|0
|65
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|bestinning
|1/15
|bestmatch
|1/27
|Average
|65.00
|econ
|4.33
|24.00
|4.06
|Strike Rate
|96.0
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
