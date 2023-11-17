Cole McConchie Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|New Zealand
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|12th Jan, 1992
|Age
|32 years, 6 months, 30 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|5
|9
|96
|76
|60
|Innings
|3
|7
|77
|63
|96
|Not Out
|1
|3
|13
|8
|7
|Runs
|98
|84
|1397
|1484
|3364
|High Score
|64
|31
|84
|90
|214
|Average
|49.00
|21.00
|21.82
|26.98
|37.79
|Strike Rate
|116.66
|112.00
|122.54
|83.37
|53.39
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|50S
|1
|0
|6
|10
|14
|6S
|3
|0
|32
|28
|21
|4S
|8
|6
|117
|117
|384
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|5
|9
|96
|76
|60
|Innings
|4
|8
|85
|58
|60
|overs
|23
|22.1
|242
|335
|561.3
|Runs
|117
|159
|1810
|1883
|1777
|wickets
|2
|7
|55
|38
|47
|bestinning
|1/3
|3/15
|3/15
|3/28
|4/46
|bestmatch
|1/3
|3/15
|3/15
|3/28
|6/136
|Average
|58.50
|22.71
|32.90
|49.55
|37.80
|econ
|5.08
|7.17
|7.47
|5.62
|3.16
|Strike Rate
|69.0
|19.0
|26.4
|52.8
|71.6
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
