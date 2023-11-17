
  Cole McConchie Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Cole McConchie Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Cole McConchie
NationalityNew Zealand
RoleAll Rounder
Born12th Jan, 1992
Age32 years, 6 months, 30 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches59967660
Innings37776396
Not Out131387
Runs9884139714843364
High Score64318490214
Average49.0021.0021.8226.9837.79
Strike Rate116.66112.00122.5483.3753.39
100S00008
50S1061014
6S30322821
4S86117117384
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 59967660
Innings 48855860
overs 2322.1242335561.3
Runs 117159181018831777
wickets 27553847
bestinning 1/33/153/153/284/46
bestmatch 1/33/153/153/286/136
Average 58.5022.7132.9049.5537.80
econ 5.087.177.475.623.16
Strike Rate 69.019.026.452.871.6
4W 00002
5W 00000
10w 00000
News related "Cole McConchie"
thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Southee's firing 5 wicket haul demolishes UAE in the first T20I

New Zealand won against United Arab Emirates in the very first T20I of the series by 19 runs on Thursday (17th August). Tim Seifert's blistering 54 and Southee's firing 5 wicket ha

thumb

Imam's 90 helps Pakistan clinch the ODI series with two games left

Pakistan won the third ODI by 21 runs, which means Pakistan wrapped the ODI series with two games left. Imam Ul - Haque's 90 and two fers from Naseem, Shaheen and Wasim Jr helped P

thumb

New Zealand name ODI squad for Pakistan tour, Latham to lead the team

New Zealand have named a15-member new-look side for the Pakistan tour starting later this month onApril 26. Tom Latham will lead the side. Two uncapped players- Ben Lister andCole

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

Childhood dream comes true: McConchie after maiden New Zealand call-up

All-rounder ColeMcConchie has expressed his joy after getting a call in New Zealand nationalteam for the first time in his career and also says that his childhood dreamcomes true w

thumb

Live: Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 1st ODI, McLean Park, Napier

New Zealand might have surrendered to India in ODIs but their resurgence in T20Is means that they would be looking forward to carrying on the same momentum as they invite Banglades

thumb

Live: Bangladesh elected to bat, Ban vs Zim, 2nd Test at Dhaka

Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad has won the toss and decided to bat first in the second test at the Mirpur Sher-e Bangla National Cricket stadium in Dhaka. Mohammad Mithun and

thumb

Live: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI, Chattogram

1-0 up in the series Bangladesh should go on and win the remaining two matches in Chittagong for earning yet another series white wash.In the first match at the Sher e Bangla Natio

thumb

Live: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI at Mirpur, 2018

There was a time when Bangladesh and Zimbabwe used to be the arch-rivals. The cricket world would mock their contests as the 'Mini Ashes'. In the beginning days, Zimbabwe were the

thumb

Live: India vs West Indies, 1st ODI at Guwahati 2018

Windies are all set to take on the hosts India in Guwahati on Sunday (October 21), the opener of five-match ODI series between both teams.Windies have started their long tour of In

thumb

Live: Bangladesh vs India, Final match, Asia Cup 2018

Bangladesh and India both are ready to face each other in the grand finale at the Dubai International Stadium of unimoni Asia Cup 2018. Bangladesh will fight for their first Asia C

Latest News

