
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Sohail Khan Career, Biography & More

Sohail Khan
NationalityPakistan
RoleBowlers
Born6th Mar, 1984
Age40 years, 5 months, 6 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches913513091121
Innings12617566161
Not Out211281732
Runs2522515977181954
High Score6571454573
Average25.205.0012.7014.6515.14
Strike Rate76.8249.01100.00124.6399.5863.71
100S000000
50S100006
6S800384354
4S34203544215
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 913513091121
Innings 1713512990209
overs 304.411115471.37513711.5
Runs 11255971233803399412715
wickets 27195158167516
bestinning 5/685/552/135/236/449/109
bestmatch 7/2075/552/135/236/4416/189
Average 41.6631.4224.6024.0623.9124.64
econ 3.695.378.208.065.313.42
Strike Rate 67.735.018.017.926.943.1
4W 1004721
5W 2101737
10w 000007
News related "Sohail Khan"
thumb

Sohail Khan retires from international cricket

Former right-arm Pace bowler Sohail Khan announced his retirement from international and first class cricket on Sunday. However, he will continue to play in domestic white ball and

thumb

Texas Chargers wins dramatical final, crowned champions of inaugural US Masters T10

Texas Chargers held their nerveat crucial moments, and put on a fantastic performance on Sunday, as theydefeated the New York Warriors, via a Super Over in the Final of the inaugur

thumb

Sohail Khan's 4 wickets in 4 balls earns New York Warriors’ Win against Atlanta Riders

Sohail Khan bagged a hat-trickand picked four wickets of as many deliveries and then Jonathan Carter turnedon the style with the bat for the New York Warriors, as they walked off w

thumb

Akmal, Afridi star in New York Warriors' win, Bangladesh spinner Elias Sunny gets two wickets

The New York Warriors put on abrilliant show, with both the bat and ball, and went on to register a 7-wicketwin against the Atlanta Riders, on Monday. Kamran Akmal top-scored for t

thumb

Watch: Mohammad Shahzad and Sohail Khan share a lighter moment in the field

Pakistan fast bowler Sohail Khan had a lighter way of sent-off to Afghanistan batsman Mohammad Shahzad in the ongoing T10 League.The T10 League in the United Arab Emirates is one o

thumb

Watch: Sohail-Yasir involve in bizarre PSL wrangle

Plentiful drama has been witnessed in Wednesday’s Pakistan Super League match between Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars; towards the ending phase of the match, Lahore were hea

thumb

World XI take on Pakistan tonight

The first Twenty20 International of the three-match Independence Cup between Pakistan and World XI will be played today at the Gaddafi Stadium. The match is scheduled to be started

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.