Sohail Khan Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|6th Mar, 1984
|Age
|40 years, 5 months, 6 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|9
|13
|5
|130
|91
|121
|Innings
|12
|6
|1
|75
|66
|161
|Not Out
|2
|1
|1
|28
|17
|32
|Runs
|252
|25
|1
|597
|718
|1954
|High Score
|65
|7
|1
|45
|45
|73
|Average
|25.20
|5.00
|12.70
|14.65
|15.14
|Strike Rate
|76.82
|49.01
|100.00
|124.63
|99.58
|63.71
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|6S
|8
|0
|0
|38
|43
|54
|4S
|34
|2
|0
|35
|44
|215
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|9
|13
|5
|130
|91
|121
|Innings
|17
|13
|5
|129
|90
|209
|overs
|304.4
|111
|15
|471.3
|751
|3711.5
|Runs
|1125
|597
|123
|3803
|3994
|12715
|wickets
|27
|19
|5
|158
|167
|516
|bestinning
|5/68
|5/55
|2/13
|5/23
|6/44
|9/109
|bestmatch
|7/207
|5/55
|2/13
|5/23
|6/44
|16/189
|Average
|41.66
|31.42
|24.60
|24.06
|23.91
|24.64
|econ
|3.69
|5.37
|8.20
|8.06
|5.31
|3.42
|Strike Rate
|67.7
|35.0
|18.0
|17.9
|26.9
|43.1
|4W
|1
|0
|0
|4
|7
|21
|5W
|2
|1
|0
|1
|7
|37
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
News related "Sohail Khan"
Sohail Khan retires from international cricket
Former right-arm Pace bowler Sohail Khan announced his retirement from international and first class cricket on Sunday. However, he will continue to play in domestic white ball and
Texas Chargers wins dramatical final, crowned champions of inaugural US Masters T10
Texas Chargers held their nerveat crucial moments, and put on a fantastic performance on Sunday, as theydefeated the New York Warriors, via a Super Over in the Final of the inaugur
Sohail Khan's 4 wickets in 4 balls earns New York Warriors’ Win against Atlanta Riders
Sohail Khan bagged a hat-trickand picked four wickets of as many deliveries and then Jonathan Carter turnedon the style with the bat for the New York Warriors, as they walked off w
Akmal, Afridi star in New York Warriors' win, Bangladesh spinner Elias Sunny gets two wickets
The New York Warriors put on abrilliant show, with both the bat and ball, and went on to register a 7-wicketwin against the Atlanta Riders, on Monday. Kamran Akmal top-scored for t
Watch: Mohammad Shahzad and Sohail Khan share a lighter moment in the field
Pakistan fast bowler Sohail Khan had a lighter way of sent-off to Afghanistan batsman Mohammad Shahzad in the ongoing T10 League.The T10 League in the United Arab Emirates is one o
Watch: Sohail-Yasir involve in bizarre PSL wrangle
Plentiful drama has been witnessed in Wednesday’s Pakistan Super League match between Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars; towards the ending phase of the match, Lahore were hea
World XI take on Pakistan tonight
The first Twenty20 International of the three-match Independence Cup between Pakistan and World XI will be played today at the Gaddafi Stadium. The match is scheduled to be started