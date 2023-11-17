
  Yasir Shah Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Yasir Shah Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Yasir Shah
NationalityPakistan
RoleBowlers
Born2nd May, 1986
Age38 years, 3 months, 9 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches48252138114157
Innings721316966220
Not Out761192728
Runs918127114588003221
High Score11332114466113
Average14.1218.149.1620.5116.77
Strike Rate47.0585.23157.14101.10
100S100001
50S000027
6S10101000
4S105913600
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 48252138114157
Innings 8924213500
overs 2375.5215.34492.5996.45906.1
Runs 76571150393488484018766
wickets 244240120150636
bestinning 8/416/264/76/268/41
bestmatch 14/1846/264/76/26
Average 31.3847.9129.0632.2629.50
econ 3.225.339.757.074.853.17
Strike Rate 58.453.824.639.855.7
4W 15101343
5W 16100235
10w 300005
News related "Yasir Shah"
thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Pakistan exclude Fawad, Hasan, Yasir, Sajid for England series

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announcedthe 18-member squad ahead of the three-match Test series against England. Aspreviously announced, Shaheen Shah Afridi is not in the team d

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

Sri Lanka looking to set a massive target as Chandimal, Fernando, Kusal hit fifties

The Test was hanging in balance after the end of Day 2, but now it is safe to say that hosts Sri Lanka have made a stronger grip towards the match which has been swinging both ways

thumb

Leg Spinner Yasir Shah Pakistan's fifth leading wicket-taker bowler in Test cricket

Pakistani leg spinner Yasir Shah became Pakistan's fifth leading wicket-taker bowler in Test cricket after surpassing legendary spinner Abdul Qadir in the first Test match against

thumb

SL vs PAK: Leg Spinner Yasir Shah is prepared for the Sri Lankan challenge

Pakistan had lost three consecutive Test series in Sri Lanka between 2009 and 2014 and the 2015 three-game streak was seen as a test of the side's potential, with world-class crick

thumb

Yasir Shah returns to Pakistan Test squad

Pakistan spinner Yasir Shah hasgone through a lot of hardships in the last one year due to injuries, fitnessallegations, and cases of harassment of women. But he has finally return

thumb

The Yasir Shah Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Yasir Shah (born 2 May 1986) is an international cricketer from Pakistan. He bowls and is the second fastest bowler in Test cricket history at 100 wickets and the fastest at 200 wi

thumb

PSL 2022: Karachi Kings set for strong comeback says Imad Wasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Kings' star all-rounder Imad Wasim was confident his team would make a strong comeback in PSL after suffering three consecutive losses in the opening games of

thumb

PSL 2022: Multan beat Islamabad by 20 runs despite Shabab's heroic 91

Multan Sultans have recorded their fourth consecutive victory in this year's Pakistan Super League (PSL) after beating Islamabad United in a 20-run high-scoring thriller, Shadab Kh

thumb

PSL 2022: Multan Sultans lose three players due to West Indies-India series

KARACHI: Multan Sultans, who have made a sparkling start to this year's Pakistan Super League (PSL), have dealt a blow after three foreign cricketers will not be part of their squa

thumb

PSL 7: Fox Cricket will broadcast PSL 2022 in Australia

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has signed a broadcast deal with Australian broadcaster Fox Sports to broadcast the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and home international matches in A

