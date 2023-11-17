Yasir Shah Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|2nd May, 1986
|Age
|38 years, 3 months, 9 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|48
|25
|2
|138
|114
|157
|Innings
|72
|13
|1
|69
|66
|220
|Not Out
|7
|6
|1
|19
|27
|28
|Runs
|918
|127
|11
|458
|800
|3221
|High Score
|113
|32
|11
|44
|66
|113
|Average
|14.12
|18.14
|9.16
|20.51
|16.77
|Strike Rate
|47.05
|85.23
|157.14
|101.10
|100S
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|6S
|10
|1
|0
|10
|0
|0
|4S
|105
|9
|1
|36
|0
|0
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|48
|25
|2
|138
|114
|157
|Innings
|89
|24
|2
|135
|0
|0
|overs
|2375.5
|215.3
|4
|492.5
|996.4
|5906.1
|Runs
|7657
|1150
|39
|3488
|4840
|18766
|wickets
|244
|24
|0
|120
|150
|636
|bestinning
|8/41
|6/26
|4/7
|6/26
|8/41
|bestmatch
|14/184
|6/26
|4/7
|6/26
|Average
|31.38
|47.91
|29.06
|32.26
|29.50
|econ
|3.22
|5.33
|9.75
|7.07
|4.85
|3.17
|Strike Rate
|58.4
|53.8
|24.6
|39.8
|55.7
|4W
|15
|1
|0
|1
|3
|43
|5W
|16
|1
|0
|0
|2
|35
|10w
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
