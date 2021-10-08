
Sohaib Maqsood Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Sohaib Maqsood
NationalityPakistan
RoleBatsman
Born15th Apr, 1987
Age37 years, 3 months, 26 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches292616713079
Innings2822159123120
Not Out2219118
Runs781273385144404656
High Score893788156222
Average30.0313.6527.5039.6441.57
Strike Rate83.52116.66131.9299.04
100S000610
50S50243028
6S191116900
4S612036500
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 292616713079
Innings 411500
overs 9134.3276.1270.2
Runs 421225514381161
wickets 1063522
bestinning 1/163/234/494/62
bestmatch 1/163/234/49
Average 42.0042.5041.0852.77
econ 4.6612.007.395.204.29
Strike Rate 54.034.547.373.7
4W 00011
5W 00000
10w 00000
News related "Sohaib Maqsood"
thumb

Pakistan call Fakhar, Sarfaraz, Haider in T20 World Cup final squad

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) hasnamed the 15-member final squad on Friday (October 8) for the upcoming ICC T20World Cup which will be held in the United Arab Emirates from 17 Octob

thumb

Second-string England side dismantle Pakistan

The Second-string England side has thrashed Pakistan by 9 wickets in the first of three-match ODI series on Thursday (July 8) in Cardiff.Stand-in captain for England, Ben Stokes ch

thumb

Multan Sultans clinch maiden PSL title

Multan Sultans have beaten Peshawar Zalmi by 47 runs in the final of Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Thursday (June 24) in Abu Dhabi to clinch their maiden PSL title.Sohaib Maqsood

Latest News

