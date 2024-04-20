
Misbah ul Haq Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More

Misbah-ul-Haq
NationalityPakistan
RoleBatsman
Born28th May, 1974
Age50 years, 2 months, 15 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches7516239162292242
Innings13214934141267399
Not Out203113385547
Runs522251227883491994117139
High Score1619687107129284
Average46.6243.4037.5233.8946.8948.69
Strike Rate44.5373.75110.20116.48
100S100011143
50S394231370101
6S81832613900
4S5113424522600
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 7516239162292242
Innings 010000
overs 04002454
Runs 03000179246
wickets 000013
bestinning 1/101/2
bestmatch 1/10
Average 179.0082.00
econ 7.507.454.55
Strike Rate 144.0108.0
4W 000000
5W 000000
10w 000000
News related "Misbah-ul-Haq"
thumb

Misbah advises Babar to learn from previous mistakes

Babar Azam returned as Pakistan’s white-ball captain in yesterday's first T20I against New Zealand. However, persistent rainfall in Rawalpindi limited the game to just two balls, f

thumb

"Pakistan Cricket Board Set to Unveil National Team Coaches for White-Ball and Red-Ball Formats by Month's End"

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is gearing up to announce a fresh lineup of coaches for the national team's red and white ball formats by the end of this month. Notable applicants

thumb

Pakistan captain change process very unsatisfactory: Misbah

Babar Azam resigned from the leadership of Pakistan after the failure in the last ODI World Cup. He was replaced by Shaheen Shah Afridi in T20. After serving only one series, Shahe

thumb

Imad Wasim spins a web to clinch the title for Islamabad by beating Multan Sultans

Islamabad United beat Multan Sultans by two wickets to win PSL 2024 on Tuesday (19th March) at National Stadium, Karachi. Fifer from Imad Wasim and then a crucial 19 run innings to

thumb

Shane Watson - the most expensive coach of PSL history

Few days back Aussie legendary all rounder Shane Watson refused Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)'s offer to become the most expensive Pakistan's head coach ever. But now he's the most

thumb

Haris Rauf ruled out of PSL 2024 due to injury

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf ofLahore Qalandars has been ruled out of the rest of the Pakistan Super League(PSL). Rauf injured his shoulder yesterday (February 24) in the match agains

thumb

Here are complete squads of all six teams after PSL 9 Draft

The draft for the ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League has concluded as all six teams have signed eighteen players each. Each team's players were divided into Platinum, Diamo

thumb

Shan Masood name Karachi King's new captain for PSL 9

Left-handed batsman Shan Masood has been named captain of Karachi Kings for the next season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), just days after he was named Test captain of the nat

thumb

Karachi Kings appointed Phil Simmons as their Head coach

The Karachi Kings have appointed former West Indies head coach Phil Simmons as their head coach for the upcoming ninth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), replacing Johan Bo

thumb

PSL 9: Four cities finalised to host PSL matches

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to host the ninth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in four cities, local media reported on Sunday.The Pakistan Super League (P

thumb

PCB unveils new brand identity logo for PSL 9

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has unveiled a new logo for the upcoming ninth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) ahead of the scheduled draft on December 13.Pakistan's pre

thumb

Shan Masood Moves to Karachi Kings for HBL PSL 9

Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood, known for his contributions to Multan Sultans in previous seasons of the Pakistan Super League, has officially joined the ranks of Karachi Kings.

