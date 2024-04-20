Misbah ul Haq Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|28th May, 1974
|Age
|50 years, 2 months, 15 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|75
|162
|39
|162
|292
|242
|Innings
|132
|149
|34
|141
|267
|399
|Not Out
|20
|31
|13
|38
|55
|47
|Runs
|5222
|5122
|788
|3491
|9941
|17139
|High Score
|161
|96
|87
|107
|129
|284
|Average
|46.62
|43.40
|37.52
|33.89
|46.89
|48.69
|Strike Rate
|44.53
|73.75
|110.20
|116.48
|100S
|10
|0
|0
|1
|11
|43
|50S
|39
|42
|3
|13
|70
|101
|6S
|81
|83
|26
|139
|0
|0
|4S
|511
|342
|45
|226
|0
|0
News related "Misbah-ul-Haq"
Misbah advises Babar to learn from previous mistakes
Babar Azam returned as Pakistan’s white-ball captain in yesterday's first T20I against New Zealand. However, persistent rainfall in Rawalpindi limited the game to just two balls, f
"Pakistan Cricket Board Set to Unveil National Team Coaches for White-Ball and Red-Ball Formats by Month's End"
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is gearing up to announce a fresh lineup of coaches for the national team's red and white ball formats by the end of this month. Notable applicants
Pakistan captain change process very unsatisfactory: Misbah
Babar Azam resigned from the leadership of Pakistan after the failure in the last ODI World Cup. He was replaced by Shaheen Shah Afridi in T20. After serving only one series, Shahe
Imad Wasim spins a web to clinch the title for Islamabad by beating Multan Sultans
Islamabad United beat Multan Sultans by two wickets to win PSL 2024 on Tuesday (19th March) at National Stadium, Karachi. Fifer from Imad Wasim and then a crucial 19 run innings to
Shane Watson - the most expensive coach of PSL history
Few days back Aussie legendary all rounder Shane Watson refused Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)'s offer to become the most expensive Pakistan's head coach ever. But now he's the most
Haris Rauf ruled out of PSL 2024 due to injury
Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf ofLahore Qalandars has been ruled out of the rest of the Pakistan Super League(PSL). Rauf injured his shoulder yesterday (February 24) in the match agains
Here are complete squads of all six teams after PSL 9 Draft
The draft for the ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League has concluded as all six teams have signed eighteen players each. Each team's players were divided into Platinum, Diamo
Shan Masood name Karachi King's new captain for PSL 9
Left-handed batsman Shan Masood has been named captain of Karachi Kings for the next season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), just days after he was named Test captain of the nat
Karachi Kings appointed Phil Simmons as their Head coach
The Karachi Kings have appointed former West Indies head coach Phil Simmons as their head coach for the upcoming ninth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), replacing Johan Bo
PSL 9: Four cities finalised to host PSL matches
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to host the ninth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in four cities, local media reported on Sunday.The Pakistan Super League (P
PCB unveils new brand identity logo for PSL 9
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has unveiled a new logo for the upcoming ninth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) ahead of the scheduled draft on December 13.Pakistan's pre
Shan Masood Moves to Karachi Kings for HBL PSL 9
Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood, known for his contributions to Multan Sultans in previous seasons of the Pakistan Super League, has officially joined the ranks of Karachi Kings.