Haris Sohail Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|9th Jan, 1989
|Age
|35 years, 7 months, 2 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|16
|45
|14
|104
|88
|89
|Innings
|27
|44
|13
|101
|85
|134
|Not Out
|1
|5
|2
|24
|13
|15
|Runs
|847
|1749
|210
|2221
|3126
|5509
|High Score
|147
|130
|52
|69
|130
|211
|Average
|32.57
|44.84
|19.09
|28.84
|43.41
|46.29
|Strike Rate
|43.75
|85.48
|102.94
|112.39
|87.63
|51.32
|100S
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|14
|50S
|3
|14
|2
|14
|25
|31
|6S
|13
|28
|3
|61
|55
|38
|4S
|74
|138
|16
|186
|251
|685
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|16
|45
|14
|104
|88
|89
|Innings
|17
|21
|0
|12
|30
|33
|overs
|105
|107
|0
|23.1
|141.4
|175
|Runs
|294
|613
|0
|205
|803
|532
|wickets
|13
|11
|0
|9
|13
|16
|bestinning
|3/1
|3/45
|2/10
|3/45
|3/1
|bestmatch
|3/35
|3/45
|2/10
|3/45
|3/35
|Average
|22.61
|55.72
|22.77
|61.76
|33.25
|econ
|2.80
|5.72
|8.84
|5.66
|3.04
|Strike Rate
|48.4
|58.3
|15.4
|65.3
|65.6
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Haris Sohail"
Iftikhar Ahmed replaces Haris Sohail in ODI squad against New Zealand
Iftikhar Ahmed will replace Haris Sohail in Pakistan's One-Day International squad for the final three games against New Zealand in Karachi. Iftikhar will join the team in Karachi.
Haris Sohail likely to miss the first ODI against New Zealand
Pakistan Cricket Team left batter Haris Sohail has been ruled out of the first One-Day International (ODI) against New Zealand after suffering an injury in training in Rawalpindi o
Fakhar century in vain as New Zealand script historic series-win against Pakistan
New Zealand have won the three-matchODI series by defeating Pakistan by 2 wickets in the series-deciding match. Thisis New Zealand’s first-ever ODI series win in Pakistan.Batting f
Fakhar, Babar, Rizwan fifties give Pakistan comfortable 6-wicket win
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 6wickets in the first match of the three-match ODI series on Monday (January 9).Pakistan captain Babar Azam wonthe toss and sent New Zealand into bat i
The Haris Sohail Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Pakistani middle-order batsman Haris Sohail was born on January 9, 1989 in Sialkot. He is a left-handed hitter and rolls orthodox spin with his left arm.Haris Sohail is a cricketer
Pakistan name six uncapped for SA Tests
Pakistan have named 17-man squad for South Africa Test series that includes six uncapped members.[caption id="attachment_158005" align="alignnone" width="640"] Pakistan lost 0-2 in
Amir, Haris withdraw their name from England tour
International cricket sets to return in July with the England-West Indies three-match Test series. The Caribbean has already started the quarantine phase after reaching England.Pak
Inexperienced Sri Lanka complete a 3-0 whitewash over no. 1 Pakistan
The second-string Sri Lanka have whitewashed the no. 1 T20I team Pakistan in Pakistan’s own home ground by 3-0 as the Lankans won the third and last T20 by 13 runs convincingly on
Babar Azam betters Sir Viv Richards in elite list
Babar Azam hammered a dazzling hundred to facilitate Pakistan surviving in the contest of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 defeating New Zealand by six wickets in Birmingham on Wednesday
Battle For Semi Final Intensified
33 of 45 matches of preliminary round is already played. Apart from reigning champion Australia semi final berth of no other team is still confirmed.[caption id="attachment_123991"
Imad Wasim illustrates big ton, Pakistan start England tour with stuffy win
Pakistan have begun their World Cup seasoning with a thumping 100-run win over Kent at Beckenham on Saturday.Imad Wasim portrayed an unbeaten century, 117, which is his career- bes
Australia lead the series by 1-0 with a big win over Pakistan
After showing another outstanding performance, Australia defeated Pakistan by eight wickets in the first game of the five-match one-day international series at the Sharjah Cricket