Sufiyan Muqeem Career, Biography & More

Sufiyan Muqeem
NationalityPakistan
RoleBowlers
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
OverviewT20IT20List A
Matches163
Innings133
Not Out132
Runs11117
High Score167
Average17.00
Strike Rate100.0084.6185.00
100S000
50S000
6S000
4S002
OverviewT20IT20List A
Matches 163
Innings 163
overs 41728.5
Runs 11124146
wickets 268
bestinning 2/113/373/36
bestmatch 2/113/373/36
Average 5.5020.6618.25
econ 2.757.295.06
Strike Rate 12.017.021.6
4W 000
5W 000
10w 000
News related "Sufiyan Muqeem"
thumb

Sufiyan Muqeem reaches new high, surpassing Umar Gul to have the best T20I bowling figure for Pakistan

Spinner Sufiyan Muqeem has claimed the best figures for Pakistan in T20I's after Pakistan's emphatic victory over Zimbabwe in the second T20I. Sufiyan MuqeemIt was Sufiyan Muqeem's

thumb

Zimbabwe slump to their lowest T20I total as Pakistan clinch series

Pakistan have demolished Zimbabwe by a thumping 10 wickets on Tuesday (December 3). Sufiyan Muqeem's five wicket-haul slumped Zimbabwe for their lowest ever T20I total, 57. In repl

thumb

Abrar and Sufiyan share three wickets each to help Pakistan go 1-0 up in the T20I series

Pakistan have beaten Zimbabwe by 31 runs to go 1-0 up in the three-match T20I series on Sunday (December 1). Tayyab Tahir's quick-fire 39* and Irfan Khan's little cameo of 27* help

Latest News

