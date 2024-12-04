Sufiyan Muqeem Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Bowlers
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Overview
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|Matches
|1
|6
|3
|Innings
|1
|3
|3
|Not Out
|1
|3
|2
|Runs
|1
|11
|17
|High Score
|1
|6
|7
|Average
|17.00
|Strike Rate
|100.00
|84.61
|85.00
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|0
|0
|0
|4S
|0
|0
|2
|Overview
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|Matches
|1
|6
|3
|Innings
|1
|6
|3
|overs
|4
|17
|28.5
|Runs
|11
|124
|146
|wickets
|2
|6
|8
|bestinning
|2/11
|3/37
|3/36
|bestmatch
|2/11
|3/37
|3/36
|Average
|5.50
|20.66
|18.25
|econ
|2.75
|7.29
|5.06
|Strike Rate
|12.0
|17.0
|21.6
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
News related "Sufiyan Muqeem"
Sufiyan Muqeem reaches new high, surpassing Umar Gul to have the best T20I bowling figure for Pakistan
Spinner Sufiyan Muqeem has claimed the best figures for Pakistan in T20I's after Pakistan's emphatic victory over Zimbabwe in the second T20I. Sufiyan MuqeemIt was Sufiyan Muqeem's
Zimbabwe slump to their lowest T20I total as Pakistan clinch series
Pakistan have demolished Zimbabwe by a thumping 10 wickets on Tuesday (December 3). Sufiyan Muqeem's five wicket-haul slumped Zimbabwe for their lowest ever T20I total, 57. In repl
Abrar and Sufiyan share three wickets each to help Pakistan go 1-0 up in the T20I series
Pakistan have beaten Zimbabwe by 31 runs to go 1-0 up in the three-match T20I series on Sunday (December 1). Tayyab Tahir's quick-fire 39* and Irfan Khan's little cameo of 27* help