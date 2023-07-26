T10 League News
Taskin shines again, 3-run victory for his team
With his impressive performance, Taskin Ahmed played a vital role in his team's three-run victory, leaving the field with a smile on his face and his head held highin the Gym-Afro
Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022: Shakib Al Hasan to lead Bangla Tigers
The Bangla Tigers have announced that Bangladesh national team figurehead Shakib Al Hasan will lead the team for the upcoming Abu Dhabi T10 Cricket League season, which is schedule
Afridi not available for upcoming T10 League
Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi will not be available for this season'sAbu Dhabi T10 League. His franchisee Bangla Tigers has confirmed the news.Afridi not available for upco
Saifuddin rule out of T10 League
Injury has already taken Mohammed Saifuddin out from the ICC World Twenty/20. Now he is all set to miss theAbu Dhabi T10 League.Saifuddin rule out of T10 LeagueBangladeshi all-roun
du Plessis named Bangla Tigers captain
Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has been appointed as the icon and skipper of Bangla Tigers for the 2021-22 edition of Abu Dhabi T10 League.du Plessis's appointment "is
T-10 League set to begin in January next year
Despite the pandemic, the Abu Dhabi T-10 league is set to begin from January next year in United Arab of Emirates (UAE). The tournament will kick-off on January 28 while the final
Deccan Gladiators thump Karnataka Tuskers in big margin
In the tenth match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League, Deccan Gladiators has beaten Karnataka Tuskers comprehensively by 5 wickets at the Sheikh Abu Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.In reply to
T10 League 2019: Complete fixtures, live streaming details
The third season of the Abu Dhabi T10 League will start from tomorrow at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.The eight-team tournament made in two groups, which includes three ne
Delhi Bulls invite a physically challenged boy for training in T10 League
Bipin Dani Bangalore (Karnataka's) 19-year-old physically challenged boy, Shankar Sajjan has both his palms almost perpendicular to his forearm at the wrist due to a chromosomal i
Several Sri Lankan players to get more exposure at T10 League
Bipin DaniSeveral Sri Lankan players will get an opportunity to play with/against the world's top international cricketers in T10 League at Abu Dhabi in November. This was revealed
Bangla Tigers unveil logo; Fletcher added to roster
Abu Dhabi T10 franchise Bangla Tigers have unveiled their logo during a ceremony in Chattogram on Saturday evening.Bangladesh will be highly involved in the upcoming T10 League in
Watch: Afridi's 4 consecutive sixes in T-10 league
Rovman Powell's spectacular knock of 80 from just 35 balls goes in vain as Pakhtoons clinch a narrow win against the Northern Warriors in the 25th match of the T-10 league.The form