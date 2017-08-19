
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Shafiul Islam News
thumb

Nasir, Shafiul earn Test recalls

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced the 14-member squad for the first Test against Australia in Dhaka. All-rounder Nasir Hossain and fast bowler Shafiul Islam have been re

thumb

Nasir and Shafiul on the cards

Australia cricket team have finally reached Dhaka on Friday prior to the two-match Test series against the hosts after lots of confusions and uncertainties. Meanwhile, selectors ar

thumb

Walsh's teaching will help Tigers pacers, believes Shafiul

Bangladesh fast bowler Shafiul Islam is hopeful that the things he and other pacers are learning from Courtney Walsh, will be helpful for them in the future.While talking to popula

thumb

Shafiul takes the challenge

Shafiul Islam made a comeback into Bangladesh's ODI squads for both the Champions Trophy and the tri-series tour of Ireland. The wiry pacer has been prone to frequent injuries and

thumb

Shafiul back in action

Bangladesh cricket team right arm pacer Shafiul Islam who had suffered from hamstring injury during the fourth edition of Bangladesh Premier Leeague (BPL) T20 is back on the track

thumb

Shafiul to regain full fitness before New Zealand Tests

Shafiul Islam was in the form of his life during this season's AKS Bangladesh Premier League. With 18 wickets in just 13 matches, he was ahead of everyone else in the race to becom

thumb

'Mustafizur is what Mustafizur does'

There is still some confusion regarding Mustafizur Rahman's participation in the first ODI against New Zealand at Christchurch on December 26, as the cutter master on Saturday said

thumb

Stymied Shafiul, but not seeing his end yet

With 18 wickets in 13 matches for his team Khulna Titans in the recently concluded fourth edition of the AKS Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), he was very much on track to become th

thumb

Shafiul out of field for 4 weeks

Right-arm fast bowler Shafiul Islam will be out of cricket field for four weeks due to hamstring injury. He will be unavailable for upcoming New Zealand tour. He fall to injury dur

thumb

Pacers continue to reign in BPL

Second phase of fourth edition of Bangladesh Premier League is being over. Pace Bowlers of Bangladesh are shining with the bowl in this ongoing BPL besides the local batsmen, local

thumb

Pacers make triumph in first phase of BPL

In the fourth editions of Bangladesh Premier League local cricketers are shining with the bat and bowl.  Although there are lots of foreign star cricketers are participating in the

thumb

Video Clip: Nasir, Rubel and Shafiul singing song in a TV program

Nasir Hossain, Rubel Hossain and Shafiul Islam are now a regular face in Bangladesh Cricket Team for a while. Both Nasir Hossain and Rubel Hossain have played  in the ICC Cricket

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.