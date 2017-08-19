Shafiul Islam News
Nasir, Shafiul earn Test recalls
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced the 14-member squad for the first Test against Australia in Dhaka. All-rounder Nasir Hossain and fast bowler Shafiul Islam have been re
Nasir and Shafiul on the cards
Australia cricket team have finally reached Dhaka on Friday prior to the two-match Test series against the hosts after lots of confusions and uncertainties. Meanwhile, selectors ar
Walsh's teaching will help Tigers pacers, believes Shafiul
Bangladesh fast bowler Shafiul Islam is hopeful that the things he and other pacers are learning from Courtney Walsh, will be helpful for them in the future.While talking to popula
Shafiul takes the challenge
Shafiul Islam made a comeback into Bangladesh's ODI squads for both the Champions Trophy and the tri-series tour of Ireland. The wiry pacer has been prone to frequent injuries and
Shafiul back in action
Bangladesh cricket team right arm pacer Shafiul Islam who had suffered from hamstring injury during the fourth edition of Bangladesh Premier Leeague (BPL) T20 is back on the track
Shafiul to regain full fitness before New Zealand Tests
Shafiul Islam was in the form of his life during this season's AKS Bangladesh Premier League. With 18 wickets in just 13 matches, he was ahead of everyone else in the race to becom
'Mustafizur is what Mustafizur does'
There is still some confusion regarding Mustafizur Rahman's participation in the first ODI against New Zealand at Christchurch on December 26, as the cutter master on Saturday said
Stymied Shafiul, but not seeing his end yet
With 18 wickets in 13 matches for his team Khulna Titans in the recently concluded fourth edition of the AKS Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), he was very much on track to become th
Shafiul out of field for 4 weeks
Right-arm fast bowler Shafiul Islam will be out of cricket field for four weeks due to hamstring injury. He will be unavailable for upcoming New Zealand tour. He fall to injury dur
Pacers continue to reign in BPL
Second phase of fourth edition of Bangladesh Premier League is being over. Pace Bowlers of Bangladesh are shining with the bowl in this ongoing BPL besides the local batsmen, local
Pacers make triumph in first phase of BPL
In the fourth editions of Bangladesh Premier League local cricketers are shining with the bat and bowl. Although there are lots of foreign star cricketers are participating in the
Video Clip: Nasir, Rubel and Shafiul singing song in a TV program
Nasir Hossain, Rubel Hossain and Shafiul Islam are now a regular face in Bangladesh Cricket Team for a while. Both Nasir Hossain and Rubel Hossain have played in the ICC Cricket