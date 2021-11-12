Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2020 News
Quarantine restrictions eases for Pakistan in Bangladesh
Pakistan will visit Bangladesh immediately after the World Cup. Due to Corona pandemic, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will also create a bio-safety zone in this series. Howe
PCB prepones Bangladesh one-off ODI
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday (March 4) has preponed the one-off ODI match against Bangladesh after request from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).The solitary 50-
Coronavirus in Karachi: BCB to hold talks with PCB
Amid ever increasing concern regarding coronavirus outbreak, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has decided to hold talks with their Pakistani counterparts ahead of Bangladesh's th
Mashrafe backs Mushfiqur's reluctance to tour Pakistan
Bangladesh ODI captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza has thrown full support behind Mushfiqur Rahim's decision of not touring Pakistan amid security concerns.Mushfiqur made it clear a coupl
Mushfiqur refuses to travel Pakistan again
Bangladesh's premier batsman Mushfiqur Rahim, who has just scored his third Test double hundred against Zimbabwe a few days ago, has said that he will not change his stance regardi
Papon expects Mushfiqur to play in Pakistan
BCB president Nazmul Hasan Papon said he expects Mushfiqur Rahim to go to Pakistan for the one-off ODI and second Test in Karachi in April, as he was "contract bound" to do so. The
Mahmudullah likely to skip Pakistan ODI
Mahmudullah Riyad, who has recently been rested from the Bangladesh Test side for the match against Zimbabwe and is unlikely to play in the second Pakistan Test as well, may skip t
Jayed reprimanded, handed demerit point
Bangladesh seamer Abu Jayed Rahi has been reprimanded for an aggressive celebration towards a Pakistani batsman during the second day of the ongoing Rawalpindi Test, an ICC (Intern
Jayed gets two but Pakistan in charge
Pakistan have held their control of the match as they trail by another 138 runs at the end of the first session of the first Test against Bangladesh at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.T
Former cricketers bash Yasir Shah's poor form against Bangladesh
While Pakistan were able to dismiss Bangladesh for a trifle total of 233 in the first innings of Rawalpindi Test, one man's individual performance was not quite up to his own stand
'Bangladesh cricketers have grown confidence'
Getting dismissed for a mere 233 runs inside the first day's play of a Test match is definitely not something to cheer about. But a little trivia is: Bangladesh have played three T
Mushfiqur's absence does not look: Ramiz Raja
Former Pakistan cricketer and now a renowned commentator, Ramiz Raja has showed his disappointment over Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim skipping the Pakistan series